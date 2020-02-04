Paul Roberts will appear on the Taunton Show in Wellsprings later this month

RINGSIDE 04/02/2020

Paul Roberts has the option to send a message to the champion he’s chasing in Taunton this month.

Promoter Mo Prior is expecting a sold-out crowd at the Wellsprings Leisure Center on Friday, February 21, where the 24-year-old from Chard will face Marius Vyniauskas for six rounds.

The Lithuanian was a good amateur to represent his country at the 2017 European Championship, and last summer he pushed Ricky Little all the way over six rounds.

Vyniauskas won one lap and shared two more with the Southern Area super flyweight champion.

Roberts hopes for a shot on Klein’s belt – assuming he gets past Vyniauskas.

Prior takes care of both Roberts and Little and said: “I hope Paul can do it and then we can fight with Ricky for the title in the Southern Area.

“That would be a fight. Both come forward and throw a lot of blows. It could be one of the fights of the year.

“First, Paul has to be the last to get the Lithuanian – and it’s not an easy fight.

“This boy is a game and he fights from the first to the last bell.

“He gave Ricky a difficult night and now Paul has the option to send him a message by doing a better job for him.”

Prior trusts Roberts – despite a difficult start to his professional career.

“I saw Paul fight good boys in the gym,” Prior said. “I know he has what it takes.”

Tickets for the show in Taunton are available from Paul Roberts at 07748 774039 or his father Keith at 07833 640467.