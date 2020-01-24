Paul Sculthorpe expects more success from St Helens in the 2020 Super League

% MINIFYHTML72406ddda0903c7ee1b528eddf617c9211%

Paul Sculthorpe was very successful during his time at St Helens

It won’t be long before the name Sculthorpe is seen again on a team sheet in Super League, although not for the team that many would expect.

Jake Sculthorpe, son of the icon of St. Helens Paul, is a promising confrontation with former Saints rivals, Wigan Warriors, after being a member of his academy for several years after being removed from youth club Shevington Sharks.

His father, who was one of them who saw him in action by the W19 U19 in his recent confrontation of the Capital Challenge with London Skolars on the Honorable Artillery Company Ground in the city of London, is proud that the 19-year-old has made his way into the professional game

“Obviously they are the enemy of my time, but he has been in Wigan for a few years and is now coming to the academy,” Sculthorpe said. “It was good to see him, he has a little more talent than me!

“I don’t feel older than when I was playing, but it’s crazy to see it. You look at the age of players and players in progress, even in rugby union with players like Owen Farrell and George Ford.”

“They are guys I played with and against them, but it’s great to see the next generation of names coming.”

Paul Sculthorpe is now part of the coaches organization in England

Sculthorpe started his professional career with Warrington Wolves, but it was in St Helens that he made his name in the last row between 1997 and 2008 as part of some of the most prominent teams from the Super League era.

A series of four triumphs of the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup, two wins in the World Club Challenge, consecutive Man of Steel awards in 2001 and 2002, in addition to being named four times in the Super League Dream Team, underlines how extensive it was for those Saints teams.

It is not surprising that the 42-year-old player, who is now club ambassador and road coach for the English team, is pleased to see that the current St Helens team is pursuing some of those passing sides that are all sweeping in the Super League in 2019 from both.

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

Life

“We were blessed in Saints during the Super League era with some great teams and last year’s team was one of them,” Sculthorpe said.

“They were easily the most dominant team in the Super League and it was clearly great to win the title.”

“Hopefully it will be the same again this year and it really hasn’t changed much more than the gaffer.”

This is because Justin Holbrook returned to Australia to take the position of head coach of the NRL Gold Coast Titans, with his countryman and former head coach of the Tonga national team, Kristian Woolf, who replaced him.

Holbrook has left an excellent legacy from his two and a half years’ leadership at St Helens, with Sculthorpe particularly enthusiastic about the club’s youth system products that stood out at that time.

“I think they were in that transition period with the arrival of many young players and those players are now some of the best in our competition,” Sculthorpe said.

Kristian Woolf took care of Justin Holbrook in St. Helens

“It’s great to see players like Luke Thompson and Regan Grace, who have risen in rank in Saints to push the best players in the Super League.”

In addition to one or two starts, Woolf actually has the same team to work with as its predecessor in 2020, because the Saints want to keep the Super League title.

Sculthorpe is looking forward to seeing how the former Newcastle Knights coach is forming the St Helens team for next season.

“There are no new real signings because they are not needed, apart from Kristian Woolf,” Sculthorpe said.

“It will be interesting to see what changes he will possibly make. He will clearly have a different training philosophy than Justin, but it will be interesting to observe.”