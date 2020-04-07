Paul Stanley asks enthusiasts to wish his father delighted 100th birthday

Kiss star Paul Stanley has posted a image of him and his father to celebrate his father’s 100th birthday.

The vocalist and guitarist has also urged Kiss enthusiasts to deliver joyful birthday messages to his father to mark the milestone.

Stanley says: “My father is 100 many years old nowadays! He is an great person and I am so very pleased to be his son. We cannot be jointly considering that it is not safe and sound.

“I love him dearly and am asking everyone to you should want him happy birthday on this milestone. Thank you.”

In February very last calendar year, Stanley’s father – then 98 several years outdated – attended Kiss’ show at The Discussion board in Los Angeles, with Stanley submitting a pic of the two of them backstage.

Stanley has been partaking with lovers for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown by publishing frequent films to the Kiss YouTube channel. His hottest entry was on Saturday evening and it observed him participating in by means of Makin’ Love, Hotter Than Hell and Bought To Pick.

Kiss, like all bands, have experienced their touring designs disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Past month, they moved their Stop Of The Road shows with David Lee Roth that were scheduled to take location in Tulsa, Biloxi and Lafayette to later in the year.

The Tulsa exhibit will now choose location on October 4 at the BOK Centre, the Biloxi day will be on October 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Lafayette will now happen on Oct 7 at the Cajundome.

MY Dad IS A single HUNDRED A long time Old Right now! He Is An Great Person And I Am So Happy To Be His Son. We Can not Be Collectively Due to the fact It’s Not Safe. I Like Him Dearly And Am Asking Absolutely everyone Please Desire HIM Pleased BIRTHDAY ON THIS MILESTONE. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/KCb6u2m0XyApril 7, 2020