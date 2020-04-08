Paul Stanley, Joe Bonamassa, Flea, Vernon Reid, Others Mourn Passing Of John Prine

Paul Stanley (KISS), Joe Bonamassa (BLACK State COMMUNION), Flea (Purple Very hot CHILI PEPPERS), Vernon Reid (Dwelling Colour) and Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS) are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of Grammy-successful singer John Prine, who died Tuesday at Vanderbilt medical center in Nashville from issues related to COVID-19. His death was verified by his publicist. He was 73 a long time old.

Prine was hospitalized final week just after slipping unwell and set on a ventilator Saturday evening, in accordance to a statement from his spouse and children.

Prine‘s spouse and supervisor, Fiona, declared on March 17 that she experienced analyzed optimistic for the virus immediately after they had returned from a European tour. She has since recovered.

The region-people legend, who was regarded a person of the all-time American songwriters, was liable for penning and singing songs like “Sam Stone” and “Paradise”. His job spanned a number of decades and attained him quite a few accolades, including two Grammys.

3 many years ago, Prine was named “The Mark Twain of American songwriting” by Rolling Stone.

Prine experienced battled most cancers two times — throat cancer in 1998, and lung cancer in 2013 — and underwent hip surgical procedure in February.



Awful to listen to. I keep in mind conference him and thinking he mistook me for someone else simply because he was so amazingly friendly. A genuinely good human being and a enormous expertise. https://t.co/g0gRKOi6at

— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) April 8, 2020



This is seriously tragic. John was an inspiring soul and a nationwide treasure. https://t.co/Ajo1HPSu6V

— Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) April 8, 2020



@JohnPrineMusic was a large .

— Tracii Luk Guns ⨁ (@TraciiGuns) April 8, 2020



It’s a time of the Passing Of The GOAT.Just about every of whom remind us there are Quite a few methods to get there.They just gave it. Every. Point.THEY. Had.



They will Keep on to give



The Power Was With John Prine & Hal Wilner & Monthly bill Withers & Ellis Marsalis & Wallace Roney & Bucky Pizzarelli



? https://t.co/hDCSpMwbtG

— Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) April 8, 2020



Sad information about John Prine. Incredible songwriter and musician. It is a major reduction to the music sector. Bill Withers and John Prine in a 7 days. Goddamn it…-RP

— Nickelback (@Nickelback) April 8, 2020



“Often is a phrase I seldom use.” Genius! Rest straightforward John. #johnprine pic.twitter.com/AvKbvTV6jI

— RICKY WARWICK ? (@rickywarwick) April 8, 2020



RIP John Prine. What a reduction. What a legacy. ❤️?❤️ #ripjohnprine pic.twitter.com/qbhSzsBcNy

— Todd Dammit Kerns (@todddammitkerns) April 8, 2020

Now John Prine. What a stunning songwriter all these heat tracks that lower their own path by way of a tangled earth. I adore him. Corona obtained him as well. R.I.P. https://t.co/zSx8AnVgil

— Flea (@flea333) April 8, 2020



R.I.P. Mr. Prine legendary songwriter/artist!!! So unhappy to hear this!!! pic.twitter.com/hWeK4a64Ny

— John Corabi (@Crablegs59) April 8, 2020



