[PAUL STANLEY Weighs In On Hottest Superstar Pattern: Confront Tattoos]

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has weighed in on the most up-to-date movie star development: experience tattoos.

Even though noteworthy figures like Mike Tyson and Tekashi 6ix9ine have sported experience tats in the earlier, current months have viewed more stars than at any time tatting their cheeks and foreheads, which include rapper Publish Malone and model Amber Rose.

On Sunday (February 16), Stanley took to his Twitter to share a CNN post about stars utilizing their faces as a canvas for their art. He additional a a single-term comment: “Don’t…”

Previous yr, SLAYER and EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt stated that he was alarmed by the variety of more youthful rap artists getting confront tattoos. “Which is what dudes seemed like when they passed out on the bus — we’d Sharpie the fuck out of you,” Gary claimed. “And now that’s what they seem like on reason. It is really mad. They’re all fucking Sharpied up.”

Before in the thirty day period, Rose exposed that the names of her young children had been tattooed on her brow.

Submit Malone not too long ago extra a new inking of a buzzsaw dripping with blood. He also has the phrase “Often Tired” tattooed beneath just about every of his eyes.

5 FINGER Death PUNCH frontman Ivan Moody athletics a few of tattoos on his head: a mohawk tattoo produced to glance like reptilian scales and feathers on his scalp, and a phoenix in flight, which marks his very first 12 months sober.

Back in 2014, Moody‘s Five FINGER bandmate Jason Hook acquired the word “Driven” included to his appropriate temple.

KORN bassist Fieldy has a few of experience tattoos: a crucifix on the remaining facet of his face, and the phrase “love” in Hebrew on the ideal aspect. KORN guitarist Brian “Head” Welch also has numerous symbols on his facial area, like stars, teardrops, new music notes and a cross.