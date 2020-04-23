Paul Teutul Jr. by the sheer value of American Chopper

Between Paul Teutul Jr.’s motorcycle business. and his popularity on reality TV, he managed to enjoy great financial success. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Junior is worth $ 2 million. There is nothing wrong with sneezing!

Junior’s family, on the other hand, was not so lucky with money. In 2020, Paul Teutul Sr.’s father and his brother Michael Teutul sued for more than $ 258,000 from photographer Scott Gunnells for allegedly using his art in Orange County Choppers products on the show, per Page Six. The family lost treatment, MSN reported. Orange County Choppers, Discovery Inc. and Pilgrim Media Group were also included in the suit – but Paul Jr. it was not.

This treatment is just one of the last financial problems of the Junior family. Paul Sr. He also filed a fraud lawsuit in 2018 by a former business partner who claimed to be sabotaging a television program that lost millions (via Page Six). He filed for bankruptcy in Chapter 13 the same year, and his home was blocked, according to The Blast. In addition, he reportedly owed more than $ 23,000 in state taxes to the Orange County Choppers Cafe restaurant. He still had to sell many of his own vehicles to respond, The Blast reported.

Meanwhile, Junior has a spinoff Discovery, his own store and no financial drama of his own.