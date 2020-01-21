Paul Walker’s incredible collection of cars wins fortune at auction

Home / Lifestyle / Paul Walker’s incredible collection of cars makes a fortune at auction

If there was a film franchise that started an automotive passion for the younger generation, it’s impossible to look beyond the iconic Fast and Furious film series.

The late Paul Walker, who dubiously modified the Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R, played Brian O’Connor in this franchise, creating a cult for the RB-powered Nissans.

While Paul Walker may have been associated with Japanese cars on the silver screen, his personal car collection included a number of extremely rare BMW E36 M3 models.

No fewer than five Walker LTW M3s crossed the auction block in America over the weekend, where the example of the most expensive and lowest mileage (7,000 km) sold for an astounding amount of $ 530,000 before adding auction fees.

The rest of these LTW models ranged from $ 355,000 to $ 300,000 when they crossed the auction block. Interestingly, the highest M3 mileage for sale at this auction still had only 55,000 km on the odometer.

If you’re wondering why Walker was such a fan of these cars and why they sold so much, you’re not alone. It turns out that BMW only built around 120 M3 LTW models during the production of E36.

Walker is believed to have kept these cars to serve as retirement funds when he finished playing, but unfortunately, he could not live that dream.

Among other notable cars in the late star’s collection, two E30 M3s are included in the auction and a Nissan R32 GT-R. The only other Nissan sitting in the peloton is a silver 370Z that fans could recognize from its brief appearance in Fast Five.

Walker’s love for muscle cars was also evident, as four sturdy examples of American construction go under the hammer. These include a ’63 Nova Wagon, ’64 Chevelle Wagon, ’67 Nova coupe and a 2013 Mustang Boss 302S which has never seen a race track.

Several daughters were restrained by Paul’s daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, who won a $ 10 million payment from the estate of Roger Rodas, the man who drove the Porsche in the fatal accident.

In total, the sale of Walker’s car collection raised $ 3.5 million, here is the full list:

1963 Chevrolet Nova Wagon

1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Wagon

1967 Chevrolet II Nova

1988 BMW M3 E30

1989 Nissan R32 Skyline Race Car

1991 BMW M3 E30 Coupé

1995 BMW M3 E36 Light

1995 BMW M3 E36 Light

1995 BMW M3 E36 Light

1995 BMW M3 E36 Light

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight – LTW wing and racing livery removed

1995 Ford Bronco SUV

Audi S4 2000

2003 Ford F250 Truck

2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Truck

2005 Harley-Davidson RS Motorcycle

2006 Toyota Tundra Pickup

2008 Suzuki Motorcycle

2009 Nissan 370Z

BMW 2011 motorcycle

2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S Race Car

