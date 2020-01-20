Paul Walker’s personal car collection is sold at auction for over $ 2.3 million

Paul Walker’s personal car collection was auctioned off this week and sold for over $ 2.3 million.

The 40-year-old Fast and Furious actor died in 2013 after the car he was in was involved in an accident in Los Angeles.

An avid car lover – a passion he shares with his father and grandfather who once drove for Ford factory cars – was put up for auction this week (January 14-18) in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to Craig Jackson, chair and CEO of the auction house, the Barrett-Jackson collection was up for sale and raised $ 2,333,450.

“Paul Walker was compared to a modern Steve McQueen who lived his passion for racing in every aspect of his life,” Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter. “(He) has inspired entire generations of car lovers. We worked closely with a close friend of Paul, who looked after Paul’s collection after his death. He was responsible for shipping and preparing the vehicles for the auction. “

All proceeds from the auction go to Walker’s 21-year-old daughter Meadow Rain Walker, who “maintained a few vehicles to which she had a connection” using marine science.

One of the biggest raffles at the auction was a series of five white BMW M3 Lightweight Editions, which were considered a rarity because only 126 copies were made. The 1995 E36 earned the lot’s highest dollar amount at just 4,600 miles: $ 385,000. The other four raised prices from $ 220,000 to $ 258,500.

“Paul was basically a racing driver,” Jackson said, revealing that Barrett-Jackson auctioned a BMW M3 Lightweight in 2018 for $ 121,000. “We found out that Paul spent countless hours on the track to perfect his racing skills. We may never know if he intends to build a racing team. When Paul bought the five BMW M3 Lightweights, he asked himself as his own investment vehicle. “

Other cars sold included a 1991 BMW M3 E30 (at 7,644 miles) that went for $ 220,000, while a 1988 version of the car (at 32,269 miles) brought in $ 165,000.

Meanwhile, Paul Walker’s character in Fast and Furious could return to the ninth film in the series six years after the actor’s death. The late actor played Brian O’Conner on the series.

According to sources near the film, a body double for Walker is being sought.