paul-weller-announces-new-album-‘on-sunset’-and-significant-uk-tour

Paul Weller has declared specifics of his fifteenth solo album ‘On Sunset’, as effectively as confirming specifics of a significant Uk tour for later on this calendar year.

The Modfather’s newest album will get there on June 12th, marking his first record on Polydor. It follows on from 2018’s ‘True Meanings’.

We are thrilled to announce Paul Weller’s new album ‘On Sunset’ & second British isles tour for 2020! There‘s a unique enthusiast pre-sale 10am this Wednesday Feb 26th. Head listed here for information/obtain: https://t.co/T4EtC4RHrz. You have right up until 5pm tomorrow. Typical on sale this Friday Feb 28th. pic.twitter.com/XPS0OAw88j — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) February 24, 2020

He’ll guidance the launch with a string of reveals that kick off at Plymouth Pavillions at the end of October, in advance of finishing up at London’s O2 Kentish City Discussion board almost a month afterwards.

Check out out the dates in full underneath. Tickets will go on basic sale this Friday (February 28) at 10AM.

Oct 2020 29 PLYMOUTH PAVILION



30 SOUTHAMPTON GUILDHALL



31 BRIGHTON CENTRE NOVEMBER 2020 02 HULL Bonus ARENA



03 YORK BARBICAN



05 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT Hall



06 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT Hall



07 BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S Hall



09 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE



10 MANCHESTER APOLLO



12 DUNDEE CAIRD Hall



13 NEWCASTLE City Corridor



14 NEWCASTLE Town Corridor



16 EDINBURGH USHER Corridor



17 BRADFORD ST GEORGE’S Corridor



19 LONDON BRIXTON ACADEMY



20 O2 KENTISH Town Discussion board

The full tour, which is in depth in this article, contains cease-offs in the likes of Cambridge, Norwich, Margate, Southend, Oxford, Stoke, Middlesbrough and Liverpool.