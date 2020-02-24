Paul Weller announces new album ‘On Sunset’ and significant Uk tour

By
Nellie McDonald
-
paul-weller-announces-new-album-‘on-sunset’-and-significant-uk-tour

Paul Weller has declared specifics of his fifteenth solo album ‘On Sunset’, as effectively as confirming specifics of a significant Uk tour for later on this calendar year.

The Modfather’s newest album will get there on June 12th, marking his first record on Polydor. It follows on from 2018’s ‘True Meanings’.

We are thrilled to announce Paul Weller’s new album ‘On Sunset’ & second British isles tour for 2020!

There‘s a unique enthusiast pre-sale 10am this Wednesday Feb 26th. Head listed here for information/obtain: https://t.co/T4EtC4RHrz. You have right up until 5pm tomorrow.

Typical on sale this Friday Feb 28th. pic.twitter.com/XPS0OAw88j

— Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) February 24, 2020

He’ll guidance the launch with a string of reveals that kick off at Plymouth Pavillions at the end of October, in advance of finishing up at London’s O2 Kentish City Discussion board almost a month afterwards.

Check out out the dates in full underneath. Tickets will go on basic sale this Friday (February 28) at 10AM.

Oct 2020

29 PLYMOUTH PAVILION


30 SOUTHAMPTON GUILDHALL


31 BRIGHTON CENTRE

NOVEMBER 2020

02 HULL Bonus ARENA


03 YORK BARBICAN


05 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT Hall


06 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT Hall


07 BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S Hall


09 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE


10 MANCHESTER APOLLO


12 DUNDEE CAIRD Hall


13 NEWCASTLE City Corridor


14 NEWCASTLE Town Corridor


16 EDINBURGH USHER Corridor


17 BRADFORD ST GEORGE’S Corridor


19 LONDON BRIXTON ACADEMY


20 O2 KENTISH Town Discussion board

The full tour, which is in depth in this article, contains cease-offs in the likes of Cambridge, Norwich, Margate, Southend, Oxford, Stoke, Middlesbrough and Liverpool.