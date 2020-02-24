paul-weller-announces-new-album-‘on-sunset’-and-significant-uk-tour

Paul Weller has declared specifics of his fifteenth solo album ‘On Sunset’, as effectively as confirming specifics of a significant Uk tour for later on this calendar year.
The Modfather’s newest album will get there on June 12th, marking his first record on Polydor. It follows on from 2018’s ‘True Meanings’.
We are thrilled to announce Paul Weller’s new album ‘On Sunset’ & second British isles tour for 2020!
There‘s a unique enthusiast pre-sale 10am this Wednesday Feb 26th. Head listed here for information/obtain: https://t.co/T4EtC4RHrz. You have right up until 5pm tomorrow.
Typical on sale this Friday Feb 28th. pic.twitter.com/XPS0OAw88j
He’ll guidance the launch with a string of reveals that kick off at Plymouth Pavillions at the end of October, in advance of finishing up at London’s O2 Kentish City Discussion board almost a month afterwards.
Check out out the dates in full underneath. Tickets will go on basic sale this Friday (February 28) at 10AM.
Oct 2020
29 PLYMOUTH PAVILION
30 SOUTHAMPTON GUILDHALL
31 BRIGHTON CENTRE
NOVEMBER 2020
02 HULL Bonus ARENA
03 YORK BARBICAN
05 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT Hall
06 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT Hall
07 BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S Hall
09 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE
10 MANCHESTER APOLLO
12 DUNDEE CAIRD Hall
13 NEWCASTLE City Corridor
14 NEWCASTLE Town Corridor
16 EDINBURGH USHER Corridor
17 BRADFORD ST GEORGE’S Corridor
19 LONDON BRIXTON ACADEMY
20 O2 KENTISH Town Discussion board
The full tour, which is in depth in this article, contains cease-offs in the likes of Cambridge, Norwich, Margate, Southend, Oxford, Stoke, Middlesbrough and Liverpool.