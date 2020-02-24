[Paul Weller announces two London demonstrates on United kingdom tour – how to get tickets]

Paul Weller has announced particulars of a headline United kingdom tour.

The singer-songwriter will carry the 19-date to London for two nights. He’ll perform at Brixton Academy on November 19 and the O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 20.

It’s going to be in support of his impending album ‘On Sunset’, due for release on June 12. It marks his to start with release less than his new label Polydor and 15th studio album over-all.

He’s maybe ideal recognized as the frontman of The Jam who ended up at the forefront of the Mod revival in the 70s and obtained four selection just one singles for the duration of their run.

Weller later on formed The Fashion Council with Mick Talbot which saw them release five albums just before he went solo with his self-titled debut in 1992.

This May well he’ll tour throughout the United kingdom with dates in Glasgow, Liverpool, Oxford and Cambridge.

His October tour will see him head to Manchester, York, Hull, Newcastle and Edinburgh.

You can uncover out how to get tickets under.

How to get tickets

They go on sale at 10am on Friday February 28 by means of seetickets.com.

Tour dates