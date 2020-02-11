Paula Abdul adopts puppy with special needs from Pet Matchmaker Rescue

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Superstar Paula Abdul found a special needs dog named “Nemo” to make it herself from Pet Matchmaker Rescue, a local animal shelter.

Director of Pet Matchmaker Rescue Morgan Sokolow says Nemo is a special dog, born with a “special little fin” – the reason he was named Nemo.

Nemo was brought to Pet Matchmaker Rescue of Kern County Animal Services. He was born and raised with his mother at the shelter and took a long time to learn to walk because of his disability.

Sokolow says that the shelter wanted to make sure he was going to a good home where he could receive medical care throughout his life.

“He is a very special dog, he had a lot of personality. He learned very well to walk on all three legs from the start, ”said Sokolow.

Sokolow has a friend in Los Angeles who runs the Wagmor Hotel, a dog hotel. Her friend has several famous clients and contacted Sokolow about a potential client looking for a chihuahua puppy.

The client celebrity ended up being singer, dancer and actress Paula Abdul.

Abdul heard about Nemo and once she saw photos, she knew she had to meet him.

Abdul’s team contacted Pet Matchmaker Rescue and monitored the entire adoption process. From there, Nemo received full star treatment. He was flown to Las Vegas by private jet and picked up by limousine to meet the singer. After meeting him, she fell in love and fully committed to adopting the puppy.

Sokolow said the singer has kept her name Nemo and is adored by Paula and the rest of her dog family.

“He has the nice bed, the big yard, the fancy collars and you know he lives there, being spoiled and loved like any other normal dog,” said Sokolow.