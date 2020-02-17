[Paulina Chávez Did not Imagine She Actually Landed The Lead Job In ‘The Growing Universe of Ashley Garcia’ At Initially]

Paulina Chávez is starring in the new Netflix sequence The Growing Universe of Ashley Garcia!

In the display, the actress plays the title function of Ashley Garcia, the world’s only 15-and-a-50 percent-12 months-old robotics genius engineer and rocket scientist.

JJJ caught up with Paulina to chat about her fascinating new display, her upcoming songs endeavors, and her inspiring work as an advocate for the Latinx group.

“I was in finish shock! Each my mother and I requested if they were being absolutely absolutely sure they acquired the proper woman,” Paulina told us about landing the purpose of Ashley Garcia. “After we hung up, we both screamed! I never assume it’s strike me nonetheless.”

Season 1 of The Increasing Universe of Ashley Garcia is now streaming on Netflix!

Just Jared Jr: What was your reaction when you found out you landed the role of Ashley Garcia?



JJJ: How substantially exploration did you do to get ready to play a robotics engineer and rocket scientist?



Personal computer: I acquired the audition on a Wednesday evening and I experienced to post a taped audition by Friday morning. It was a rapid transform-a-round time so I centered on Ashley’s attributes and how I wished to portray her. I practiced suitable pronunciation of the science vocabulary/which means. I organized as essential as the episodes progressed.

JJJ: What is it been like doing the job with Eva Longoria, who directed a couple of episodes?



Laptop: Eva Longoria is incredible. The possibility to do the job with her is this sort of an honor. She does it all acting, producing, and directing! She’s whole of knowledge, extremely passionate and involved. I was privileged to function and discover from her as she directed two episodes. Eva is an amazing position model.

JJJ: Has she provided you any suggestions?



Pc: Eva is very supportive. I realized from her that now I’m heading to have a voice, that I will need to use for anything I’m passionate about. She potential customers by illustration. For instance, Eva has her foundation wherever she helps Latinas crack the cycle of poverty by giving chances by schooling in STEM and entrepreneurships. Eva inspires me to be a improved particular person and to give back to Latinos and my group.

JJJ: What have you brought from your individual daily life to apply to your character?



Computer system: I begun homeschool in the center of 8th grade so that I could focus on my profession and didn’t really have a social lifetime, just like Ashley (hahaha!). At a really younger age, both Ashley and I started working tricky to accomplish our ambitions. We also both equally have overprotective moms who want the finest for us and drive us to do the job really hard and do our very best. I similar to Ashley from the instant I prepared my audition, I fell in enjoy with the character.

JJJ: What are some similarities concerning you and Ashley?



Computer system: I relate to Ashley in many methods. We are each latinas who have been concentrating on coaching to go after our professions. In purchase to be ready to comply with my desires I was homeschooled and skipped out on the large college expertise. Ashley moved across the region to get the job done at JPL in Pasadena. I also moved from Texas to Los Angeles to perform on the Netflix series and abide by my dreams.

JJJ: What is a sort of position that you haven’t finished that you hope to participate in sometime?



Computer system: I would love to portray roles based on true stories. I’m retaining my selections open up, due to the fact I want to do it all drama, action, thrillers.

JJJ: You have carried out musical theater as a child, what would be your dream musical role?



Personal computer: My desire musical purpose is to perform Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in ‘Hamilton’. I consider that’d be tremendous awesome. I’ve found Hamilton 3 occasions and I listen to the soundtrack pretty frequently.

JJJ: You’re performing on your individual songs with your co-star Jencarlos Canela. What has that method been like?



Laptop: Remarkable! A great deal of new learning on my element. Anything is nevertheless in the works! I’m meeting so numerous wonderful folks, and I’m excited for what is to occur!

JJJ: Has it helped your bond even more accomplishing each the demonstrate and audio jointly?



Personal computer: I want to say that from the moment we first auditioned alongside one another, we just experienced normal chemistry. He was a legitimate uncle! Jencarlos is so gifted and is normally prepared to share his information. Now that we are also operating on tunes jointly, I feel like he is the brother I never ever had. He is an incredible mentor and purpose design.

JJJ: What is your goal with songs? Would you want a vocation like Jennifer Lopez with both of those performing and music?



Pc: I would like to have a occupation that will involve equally my adore for performing and music. Extra than anything at all I want to have entertaining with my audio, tell stories and join with people today.

JJJ: What is your favored way to unwind when you are not doing work?



Computer: My favorite way to chill out when not doing the job is to Sleep! I really like to sleep in, continue to be in my pajamas all working day and watch Television set!

JJJ: You also advocate for the Latinx group. What are your hopes and objectives for offering back again and representing the local community?



Computer: I want for the Latinx community to have an opportunity to see them selves in favourable roles in Tv and films in Hollywood. I have the option to be component of that with Ashley Garcia. I want to characterize latinos and inspire them to adhere to their goals. Appropriate now, a goal is to go back again to the elementary school the place I identified my enjoy of acting and carry on to volunteer by serving to the younger kids to obtain their objectives in the year’s production. I am currently performing with my previous faculty district to give a scholarship to the senior course of 2020, as this would have been my graduating class. In the in the vicinity of future, I want to increase this scholarship to enable latinos in Texas pursue their goals.