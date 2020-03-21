Paulo Dybala assessments beneficial for coronavirus as Juventus forward results in being 3rd player at club with ailment

Juventus ahead Paulo Dybala has announced that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini have tested optimistic for coronavirus.

The 26-yr-outdated Argentinian is the 3rd Juve player to be verified with the illness, subsequent on from Daniele Rugani previous 7 days and Blaise Matuidi on Tuesday.

Hello anyone, I just desired just to notify you that we have been given the outcomes for the Covid-19 test and the two Oriana and I have examined good. The good thing is we are in excellent disorders. Many thanks for your messages.

— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

Hottest

Hamilton in isolation, four Portsmouth players exam beneficial, cricket suspended

gossip

New deal for Matic, Arsenal urged to signal Burnley striker, Boga preferred by Chelsea

latest

Transfer news dwell: Chelsea want Arsenal ace Aubameyang, Ighalo on Person United potential

wonderful addition

John Terry urges Chelsea to signal Jadon Sancho in the summer months

scrapped

All gatherings cancelled or suspended because of to coronavirus, like PL, rugby, golf

FRONTMAN

Arsenal urged to signal Chris Wood if they have to have to change Aubameyang or Lacazette

redeemed

Barcelona star would make amends for uncomfortable keepie-uppies at Nou Camp unveiling

Uncertain

UEFA backtrack on keeping Euro 2020 title even with event now being held in 2021

Wonderful

Why Fernando Torres justifies to be a Premier League legend – Durham and Goughie

wonderkid

Juventus weigh up bid for Brazilian starlet dubbed the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’

In a transient statement posted to his social media internet pages, Dybala confident lovers he stays in fantastic condition, regardless of the confirmation of Covid-19.

He said: “Hi every person, I just wanted just to advise you that we have acquired the outcomes for the Covid-19 check and both of those Oriana and I have tested optimistic.

“Luckily we are in ideal circumstances. Many thanks for your messages.”

Getty Images – Getty

Paulo Dybala has tested good

A Juventus statement additional: “Paulo Dybala has gone through health care exams that unveiled a optimistic end result for Coronavirus-COVID19.

“He has been in voluntary property isolation considering the fact that Wednesday 11 March. He will carry on to be monitored, subsequent the regular regime.

“He is well and is asymptomatic.”