Pauw happy as Ireland keep on being ‘very substantially on track for qualification’

With the schedule qualifiers out of the way, Ireland supervisor Vera Pauw admits the authentic assessments for achieving future year’s European Championships loom in excess of the following six months.

Yesterday’s facile acquire around the group’s bottom seeds Montenegro, only secured by way of a pair of late plans when the hosts ended up down to 10 players, shuttles Ireland into major spot of their team.

Diane Caldwell’s next goal in successive games gave Eire an early lead but it wasn’t till the confined hosts lost Darija Djukic to a red card with 25 minutes left that they put the consequence to bed.

Captain Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan notched two aims in the final seven minutes to guarantee they continue being unbeaten immediately after five qualifiers on 13 factors.

Katie McCabe puts Ireland 2- up with a gorgeous cost-free kick #MNEIRL #COYGIG Reside on @RTE2 and @RTEPlayerv#rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/9erRzj4sGm

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 11, 2020

Powerhouses Germany are up coming up in Munster on April 11, a match probably to be performed at the rear of shut doors, ahead of they journey to Ukraine on June 5, and conclude at household to the top seeds in September.

One particular level from nine will suffice for Ireland to assurance next place, and a engage in-off at a bare minimum, but the force is on second seeds Ukraine.

Only a clear sweep of 5 victories, such as the home sport towards Eire, can rescue their ambitions. It is commonly acknowledged that Germany will canter to the only automatic place on supply.

“We’re pretty substantially on track for qualification,” declared Pauw about her to start with marketing campaign at the helm.

“Montenegro made it rough for us these days. The pitch in this article in Petrovac was pretty narrow and they packed all their gamers behind the ball.

On the other hand, our strategy from training of shifting the ball did not translate into the pitch. There were being far too lots of faults in possession. Composure is so crucial at the elite degree of intercontinental football and we need to get far better in that place.

It can hardly be overlooked that Ireland’s last marketing campaign perished on the run-in. Three defeats, property and absent in opposition to Norway and to the Netherlands at Tallaght, price them a best-two location in their World Cup qualifying group.

The distinction this time all-around is the crucial 3-2 victory earned towards Ukraine last October. An additional factor in their favour in the sequence of fixtures, their fast start applying the tension on Ukraine, who should keep away from defeat in Montenegro next thirty day period to keep their distant hopes.

It will be curious to see if Pauw maintains the adventurous tactic in the remaining lap.

Switching to three central defenders yesterday, Harriet Scott moved within from appropriate-back again even though the other whole-back, Áine O’Gorman, lined up on the opposite aspect of the pitch as a suitable wing-again.

In the very first 60 seconds, Caldwell sacrificed possession, allowing Jelena Karflcic to be introduced by way of the centre.

Denise O’Sullivan celebrates scoring with teammate Ruesha Littlejohn, right, at Pod Malim Brdom in Petrovac. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The good news is, the attacker scuffed her shot to give goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan with an quick conserve on her debut.

It would not be the only time Eire ended up caught sq..

The moment far more, soon after 10 minutes, their high line was uncovered when Armisa Kuc managed to slip in powering the defence and race distinct only to drag her small shot broad of the considerably post.

By then, Ireland were being also getting some spaces without having screening Ivana Cabarkapa in the house target.

Set-pieces were beginning to threaten the hosts, with Rianna Jarrett heading in excess of from a corner.

They had been then unlocked for the breakthrough on 12 minutes, scarcely contesting Louise Quinn’s header across objective from McCabe’s free for Caldwell to ability property. It was a carbon duplicate of the only goal from the win about Greece.

Instead of making use of that lead as a system, Eire seemed to reduce their way, with the last contact more normally than not proving their downfall.

As the interval approached, Clare Glow rippled the facet-netting before O’Sullivan observed her volley from the edge of the box clip the inside of the article and rebound into Cabarkapa’s fingers.

On 50 minutes, Shine’s lay-off from a different McCabe cross fell six yards out to Rianna Jarrett whose shot was hacked off the line by Saranovic.

Ruesha Littlejohn should have did much better with a absolutely free-kick on the edge of the box which was deflected around.

Denise O’Sullivan provides Ireland’s third and last aim #MNEIRL #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/Xf7GTpLUcE

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 11, 2020

The dismissal of Djukic on 65 minutes for a second booking created additional gaps to exploit and just after, Quinn volleyed extensive on the stretch, the video game was put further than the brave Balkan warriors.

To begin with, McCabe’s totally free-kick with 7 minutes remaining zipped previous the wall into the far corner previous the unsighted Cabarkapa.

O’Sullivan had been fouled for that free and she nestled the third herself two minutes later on by sinking a lay-off by Jarrett into the roof of the web.

I Cabarkapa A Popovic, M Saranovic, H Bozic, D Djukic S Bulatovic A Kuc (J Vujadinovic 88), J Karflcic, J Djokovic, N Stanovic (A Toskovic 73) M Desic.

C Brosnan D Caldwell, L Quinn, H Scott A O’Gorman, N Fahey, D O’Sullivan R Littlejohn, K McCabe R Jarrett (A Barrett 88), C Shine (K Carusa 58).

Maria Marotta (Italy)