[pavoletti-out-for-6-additional-months-immediately-after-re-injuring-knee-at-cafe]

Cagliari’s Leonardo Pavoletti celebrates scoring their 1st aim in a match towards Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Italy Might five, 2019. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Feb 19 — Cagliari forward Leonardo Pavoletti has been dominated out for 6 far more months just after re-injuring his left knee whilst joking around with crew mates outside a restaurant.

The Sardinian club stated right now that the 31-year-old had undergone an operation in Innsbruck, Austria, immediately after suffering fresh new anterior cruciate ligament problems to his remaining knee previously this thirty day period.

Pavoletti initial endured the damage in the opening game of the season at Brescia where by he was taken off at halftime. As he was near to earning his comeback, he re-wounded it.

“We arrived out of the restaurant, we get started joking close to and pushing every other,” he instructed a information meeting past 7 days, denying media experiences there experienced been a fight.

“I felt my knee give way and located myself on the floor without the need of definitely recognizing why… It was just lousy luck.”

Pavoletti, who has scored 29 targets in 69 appearances, is now out for the relaxation of the year.

Cagliari stated in a assertion that Pavoletti would remain “under observation in healthcare facility for a couple of times and will commence the recognized rehabilitation procedure following week with a predicted recovery time of about six months.” — Reuters