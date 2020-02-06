Pawn & Co apologize for the insensitive Corona Chinese New Year Special

A Melbourne bar has “unconditionally” apologized for the insensitive marketing of its Chinese New Year special.

Prahran Bar Pawn & Co closed a deal for $ 8 corona beers and a “limited edition face mask” on Friday.

A cartoon rice hat was also part of the deal.

Social media users struggled with the bar’s marketing deal, which revealed the fatal outbreak of the corona virus, which killed around 500 people.

Marketing was rated “insensitive” by social media users. (Supplied)

“We would like to apologize unconditionally for the insensitive and inappropriate marketing that has been spread by Mr. Chan’s brand,” said Pawn & Co in a statement on Facebook.

“We recognize that we should have been more active in understanding what communication is being marketed and how it could be perceived.

“We will immediately try to make changes that reflect the values ​​of our venue, our team and the wider community.”

The apology comes in the face of growing concerns about sentiment against China since the outbreak of the corona virus.

The organizer, Mr. Chan, said they would check their branding “immediately”.

“We acknowledge that an advertising post that was released last week was objectionable, and we apologize unconditionally,” said a statement.

“We also acknowledge that some of our previous promotional materials were inappropriate. We apologize again. We take action and review Mr. Chan’s trademark.”

The advertising material has since been deleted.

Mr Chan’s Facebook and Instagram pages have also been removed.