Paxtang Borough is considering a sales ban

PAXTANG BOROUGH, PA. – A vaporizer in the Dauphin district threatens to be closed less than two months after its opening due to a proposed building regulation. Paxtang Borough held a hearing on January 21 to decide whether to allow e-cigarette sales in the city center.

East Coast Vapor, a 14,000-square-foot store at 3440 Derry Street, opened in December. Owner Josh Sanders said he adhered to the community’s due diligence, but nobody told him he couldn’t run a vapor store. However, the municipality published the proposed regulation on its website on November 12th.

“He contacted the community and spoke to the staff here,” said Michael J. Pykosh, a lawyer who represents Josh Sanders at the hearing. “He was open about what he would do with this building.”

The residents of Paxtang also spoke at the hearing. Some spoke out for East Coast Vapor.

“I feel like they’re targeting their products,” said Natasha Roberson.

Others said the vape shop is changing the feel of the area.

“Right on Paxtang Ave. Where thousands of cars drive every day, that’s not a particularly good illustration for the Paxtang district, ”said Gavin Ford.

Some parents added that they wanted to limit their children’s exposure to vapors. According to a 2017 survey, 30 percent of 12th graders in Dauphin County used e-cigarettes. Studies suggest that vapors can cause health problems such as lung disease.

At the hearing, a business owner offered to buy the property at the original price of $ 525,000 and use it for a new purpose.

Due to the great public interest, the city council postponed the vote. A council member said they would likely pick up the topic again at their February meeting.