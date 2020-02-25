Pay attention: Listener mailbag | No Shot Clock, Episode 112

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen overview the earlier week of motion in Chicago large faculty basketball.

The episode starts off up with our Two Requires. Then we get into the feature segment, wherever we dive into a large listener mailbag comprehensive of all sorts of concerns.

Things finish up with a temporary glimpse at the week in advance.

Subjects incorporate:

-Could Barrington make a state event run?

-Will Evanston make it to Peoria?

-What trades would you make to increase groups?

-How will Rolling Meadows and Buffalo Grove fare in March?

-Rants on the seeding system

-Will Oak Forest eventually earn the conference?

-Additional on Indian Creek

-Aquan Smart’s motivation to Maryland

All that and a ton extra.

