pay-attention:-seventeen’s-woozi-shares-stunning-deal-with-of-baek-yerin’s-“bye-bye-my-blue”

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi gifted fans a new cover!

On February 28 at midnight KST, Woozi shared a video of a keyboard and a laptop monitor as his protect of Baek Yerin’s “Bye Bye My Blue” played on the speakers.

Baek Yerin participated in composing the track and lyrics for this 2016 solo digital one, and Woozi’s voice presents a distinct model of the sentimental track.

[17’S 우지] Bye bye my blue WZ pic.twitter.com/0kvIbx1Syd — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) February 27, 2020

SEVENTEEN will following execute at “Music Lender in Dubai” and partake in a particular performance of 2PM’s “My House” with GOT7’s Jus2 and MONSTA X.

What do you assume about Woozi’s address?