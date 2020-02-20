[pay-attention-to-bon-jovi’s-anthemic-new-one-limitless]

Bon Jovi have produced their new single Limitless.

Described by the band as an “anthemic rocker encouraging optimism in an uncertain world”, Limitless is the 2nd track to be launched forward of their approaching album new Bon Jovi: 2020.

Look at out the music underneath.

Speaking on the band’s Runaway To Paradise cruise, Jon Bon explained that the stick to-up to 2016’s This Dwelling Is Not For Sale would have far more “socially conscious” themes, and incorporate lyrics concentrating on activities these types of as the modern mass shootings in the US. Bon Jovi: 2020 is due for launch in the spring.

The band not too long ago declared a North American summertime tour, kicking off at the Tacoma Dome on June 10 and wrapping up with two evenings at New York’s Madison Square Back garden on July 27 and 28.

It is also been verified that they’ll be joined by special visitor Bryan Adams for 16 of the shows, with a comprehensive record of dates posted below.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/64uKJjjbKvg"></noscript>

Bon Jovi 2020 North American tour



Jun 10: Tacoma Dome, WA



Jun 11: Portland Moda Center, OR



Jun 13: Sacramento Golden one Center, CA



Jun 16: San Jose SAP Center, CA



Jun 18: Los Angeles The Discussion board, CA



Jun 20: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV (No Bryan Adams)



Jun 23: San Antonio AT&T Centre, TX



Jun 25: Dallas American Airways Centre, TX



Jun 26: Tulsa BOK Middle, Ok



Jul 10: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON (No Bryan Adams)



Jul 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ



Jul 16: Boston TD Backyard, MA



Jul 19: Detroit Minor Caesars Arena, MI



Jul 21: Chicago United Middle, IL



Jul 23: St. Louis Organization Centre, MO



Jul 25: Washington Money One particular Arena, DC



Jul 27: New York Madison Square Yard, NY



Jul 28: New York Madison Square Backyard, NY