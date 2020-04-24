Pay attention to Evanescence’s new music Squandered On You

Evanescence have launched their 1st new solitary in 9 a long time Wasted On You, and announced forthcoming new album, The Biitter Fact.

Amy Lee and co have dialled up the dramatics on their latest observe, creating from a stark intro to a sweeping, driving climax.

The tune will surface on their fifth album, The Bitter Real truth, which Evanescence say will be released “incrementally” in the course of 2020,. The band intend to release new tracks at intervals throughout the upcoming number of albums, in advance of releasing the comprehensive album afterwards in 2020.

Suggests Amy Lee: “We have been recording this audio right up until we could not go into the studio anymore, and finished it remotely as a result of file sharing and cellphone calls. We are still writing and have a large amount far more do the job to do on this album, but this time we wished to release the tracks individually, as we generate, to stay much more in the moment with our admirers and our audio.



“Wasted On You wasn’t the song we ended up scheduling to launch to start with, but when the entire world went into indefinite lockdown and every little thing altered, so did the sensation and indicating of what we desired to say appropriate now. I did not write these lyrics about what we’re all now going by means of, but someway which is accurately what they are.”

Look at the video for Squandered On You underneath.

Evanescence and Within Temptation were compelled to postpone their co-headline European tour.

The run of displays was at first because of to get under way in Brussels on April 4, but with the world of audio in turmoil because of to the coronavirus pandemic, those people options experienced to be shelved.

Nonetheless, the Worlds Collide tour will now choose place in the course of September and into October, kicking off at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on September 2 and wrapping up at Madrid’s Palacio Vistalegre on October 1.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=4bvQHrMnxUw

Evanescence & In just Temptation rescheduled Worlds Collide tour dates

Sep 02: Glasgow SSE Hydro, United kingdom

Sep 03: Leeds Initial Immediate Arena, Uk

Sep 05: Birmingham Arena Birmingham, Uk

Sep 06: London The O2, British isles

Sep 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 09: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 11: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 12: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 14: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 17: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany (New location – tickets will be honoured but electronic mail)

Sep 18: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Sep 21: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 22: Munich Zenith, Germany

Sep 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Sep 25: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 27: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 29: Milan Mediolanum Discussion board, Italy

Oct 01: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain (Evanescence only)