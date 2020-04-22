Pay attention to Katatonia’s model new single The Winter Of Our Passing

Katatonia have unveiled a stream of their new solitary The Winter Of Our Passing.

It is been taken from the Swedish outfit’s forthcoming studio album Metropolis Burials, which will start this coming Friday (April 24) by way of Peaceville Documents.

The Wintertime Of Our Passing is the third track lifted from the follow-up to 2016’s The Fall Of Hearts, with Lacquer arriving again in January, and Guiding The Blood which debuted in March.

Speaking about the new single, Katatonia vocalist Jonas Renkse says: “The Wintertime Of Our Passing is a concise tune that mixes electronic elements with a vintage Katatonia chorus. It is a song about surrender and attempting to navigate the darkness.”

Metropolis Burials will be unveiled on CD, deluxe mediabook CD with two reward tracks, black and coloured vinyl and on electronic and streaming platforms.

It was engineering by Karl Daniel Lidén, whilst mixing and mastering obligations had been managed by Jacob Hansen, who states: “Once in a though you finish up working with artists that are unique, and that specific session remaining a thing you are going to recall without end.

“This session is a single of them, and only for very good items! Proud to say I blended and mastered the new Katatonia album.”

The go over of City Burials was produced by Lasse Hoile.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=mnWkTAB-ceg

1. Coronary heart Set To Divide

2. Guiding The Blood

3. Lacquer

4. Rein

5. The Winter season Of Our Passing

6. Vanishers

7. Town Glaciers

8. Flicker

9. Lachesis

10. Neon Epitaph

11. Untrodden

12. Closing Of The Sky (Bonus)

13. Fighters (Reward)