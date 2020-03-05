pay-attention-to-run-the-jewels-and-rick-rubin-get-deep-about-new-music-in-new-podcast-recording

Run The Jewels and Rick Rubin have sat down for a around-hour-prolonged chat on a new podcast episode.

Killer Mike, El-P and the acclaimed producer took a break from recording the duo’s upcoming album ‘RTJ4’ at Rubin’s Shangri-La studio to report an episode of Malcolm Gladwell’s Damaged Report podcast.

Throughout the 56-minute chat, the two camps talked about anything from their upbringings, how they bought into music, what they would do in the party of the apocalypse, and earning peace with their past releases.

On the latter subject matter, El-P stated: “You have to become alright with the musical output from your past. It’s a component of you. Reconciling with who you were so you can comprehend who you are now. Being awesome with it.”

“A true obsession guy like myself can hear to one particular of my records and listen to a thousand issues I would like I had completed.” Pay attention to the whole episode over.

On Valentine’s Day, El-P shared the information with enthusiasts that ‘RTJ4’ experienced been accomplished. A release date has yet to be confirmed but the producer and rapper formerly advised supporters the record would be out ahead of the pair participate in Coachella on April 10 and 17. “We will announce a tricky date shortly,” he tweeted at the time.

Very last 12 months, El-P shared a lot more aspects on the forthcoming history and follow-up to 2017’s ‘RTJ3’. Putting up on Twitter, he exposed the album was “hard as fuck”, would function “about 11 jams”, and was “under 40 minutes and not a second is wasted”.

In a five-star critique of ‘RTJ3’, NME claimed: “There’s tonnes of entertaining to be had from absorbing the duo’s fury, and El-P’s sci-fi beats are as thrillingly major ‘n’ terrible as ever. But if 2017’s nightmarish status quo has you feeling powerless, nervous or alone, ‘RTJ3’ is the therapeutic rallying cry you require right now.”