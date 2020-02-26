pay-attention-to-the-maccabees-frontman-orlando-weeks’-first-solo-one,-‘safe-in-sound’

Former Maccabees frontman Orlando Months has shared his initially solo solitary – hear to ‘Safe In Sound’ underneath.

The musician verified that he’d pretty much finished do the job on his debut solo album past summer season, and subsequently declared a Uk tour thanks to begin subsequent 7 days.

Forward of these rapid-approaching dates, Months has unveiled the to start with flavor of his impending record. Further specifics on the album are not nonetheless recognized.

Starting with serene synth, the shuffling ‘Safe In Sound’ is littered with prospers of brass and digital samples. Penned as Months and his spouse predicted the beginning of their son, the music explores his feelings of enjoyment and stress throughout that time.

“I was witness to this momentous party in our life and did not want that to go unmarked in the function that I do,” Weeks explained. “I discovered that composing was a way to anchor moments and cement feelings that we had been sharing.

“Throughout that dazzling yr, with its continuous march in the direction of our son’s arrival, I felt grateful to the self-control of performing on tunes for the semblance of structure that it gave me. Musically I wanted to make anything that stretched me, some thing with attractiveness and intensity.”

Orlando Weeks’ 2020 tour will start in Liverpool up coming Thursday (March 5) and will also see him end off in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Norwich, London, Brighton, and Bristol in the course of the thirty day period.

See the whole listing of dates down below:

Thu March 05 2020 – LIVERPOOL Arts Club, Loft



Fri March 06 2020 – LEEDS Town Varieties Songs Hall



Sat March 07 2020 – MANCHESTER Stoller Corridor



Sun March 08 2020 – GLASGOW Saint Luke’s



Tue March 10 2020 – NORWICH Norwich Arts Centre



Wed March 11 2020 – LONDON EartH (Theatre)



Thu March 12 2020 – BRIGHTON St Bartholomews Church



Fri March 13 2020 – BRISTOL St Georges