Pay attention to Trivium’s crushing new one Amongst The Shadows And The Stones

Trivium have nowadays unveiled their new single Among The Shadows And The Stones.

It is the newest observe taken from the band’s forthcoming studio album What The Dead Gentlemen Say, which is established to get there on April 24 by way of Roadrunner Data.

Trivium previously shared Catastrophist and the title monitor from the follow-up to 2017’s The Sin And The Sentence.

Guitarist Corey Beaulieu claims: “The inspiration for the music started when a war heritage web-site that I stick to posted a tale of a soldier browsing the graves of his fallen comrades and he described it as walking ‘amongst the shadows and the stones.’

“The to start with point I arrived up with was, ‘The ghosts of war will haunt my bones, amongst the shadows and the stones,’ which then influenced the new music for the track. But the lyrical matter turned a thing thoroughly different as we got further into the songwriting, but that was the spark.

“Now Amongst The Shadows And The Stones captures elements of the heaviest material Trivium has accomplished throughout our overall catalogue.”

Trivium have also introduced that they’re placing up a digital in-store where they will livestream the album on April 27 at 8pm GMT (3pm ET). Supporters can pre-get a CD of What The Lifeless Gentlemen Say and have it personalised by the band, who will be signing copies of the album dwell throughout the digital event.

Trivium: What The Lifeless Guys Say

1. IX

2. What The Dead Adult males Say

3. Catastrophist

4. Among The Shadows And The Stones

5. Bleed Into Me

6. The Defiant

7. Sickness Unto You

8. Scattering The Ashes

9. Bending The Arc To Worry

10. The Ones We Leave Behind