Pay Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Lady Antebellum Music legend Kenny Rogers

Country music artists such as Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain and Lady Antebellum paid tribute to country music legend Kenny Rogers, who died March 8 at the age of 81.

On Sunday artists gathered together for ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’, a recorded performance from their homes showed the world was practicing social distance amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The event, hosted by Gail King, aired in place of the ACM Awards, which were recently postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Every artist on the show tonight was a friend and a fan. And many of them asked if some of Kenny Rogers’ songs could be a tribute to him,” King said, presenting the Star-Studded Memorial for the special.

The tribute began with performances by Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, who appeared via video chat, and Roger’s 777 classic “Lucille,” and the iconic १ 8 8 song song “The Jury.”

Prior to the duo – which both stars sang separately from their homes – Rucker acknowledged that Rogers had “the reason I was living here,” and that his passion for country music was inspiration.

Luke Bryan Then Roger’s 1979. अघि Before performing the single “County of Cord”, “We love you Kenny. Thank you very much for all your musical contributions. I love you, mate.”

Lionel Richie closed out the tributes reflecting their friendship, which began when Richie wrote Rogers’ famous 1980s hit “Lady.”

“I was surprised that Kenny Rogers and I had a great collaboration between two people. Not only did we have a hit record, but I met some of the greatest friends in my life,” said Richie. “His loss is huge in my heart.”

“We lived a lot together, and tonight I want to celebrate her life. And I want to say to all his fans: He enjoyed the ride, “Richie said. “Let us celebrate his life, his legacy, and more importantly, the music. God bless you, Kenny. God bless your family. I love you so much “

Tribute to the TV special ‘ACM Presents: Lionel Richie and Friends – In Concert’, after the “Lady” sang together, the flashback to a live performance featuring two music icons ended.

Rogers died of natural causes on March 7, his family announced on his website and social media platform.

