Pay Raises, Wave To Pay and Streaming Success

It’s been a good week for Amazon’s stock price, with a short-term valuation that exceeded $ 1 trillion before falling back to the much more conservative range of $ 927 billion and membership in the Trillion-Dollar Club with Microsoft ($ 1.27 trillion in market value), Apple affirmed ($ 1.38 trillion in market value) and Alphabet (approximately $ 1 trillion in market value), according to CNBC. Amazon passed a 13-digit mark for the first time last fall. This week’s excursion is the first in 2020.

However, given the speed of the race for the consumer’s entire paycheck this week, this shouldn’t be the last.

This ongoing competition between Amazon and Walmart has expanded to several new fronts this week – from streamed digital radio waves to literal paychecks for employees to the POS itself, when Amazon and Walmart were busy trying to find new markets to conquer Present innovations and ideas.

And although not all of the news was progress-oriented (Walmart announced a major move away from its staff list), there was no shortage of things to watch.

Amazon

Big Piece of the Week: Wave to Pay Coming Soon (Maybe)

Rumors that Amazon had launched the human hand as a means of payment first appeared in late 2019 when news and a patent application alerted observers that something might be going on. These rumors got a lot louder last week.

According to media reports, Amazon is currently developing a handprint payment / authentication system – but not only for use at its own Whole Foods and Amazon Go locations. No, Amazon thinks big and develops terminals that can work at the POS in coffee shops, QSRs and other places where consumers routinely process transactions and may want to pay with a wave.

How exactly this handheld scanning technology works is still unclear. Some reports indicate that it would be a contact-based system – customers would actually have to put their hands on a scanner. Recent reports, confirmed by anonymous sources this week, indicate that direct contact is only required the first time it is used, and then a waving gesture at the terminal would be enough to pay.

The same sources also indicate that Amazon is already working with partners from the payment industry to make its industry-wide push workable. The e-commerce company is reportedly already working with Visa to test terminal transactions and is currently in discussions with Mastercard to do the same. The company was also reportedly in talks with some of the largest US card issuers to get the project off the ground. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Synchrony Financial have expressed interest in enabling their customer card accounts to work with the emerging technology, sources said. The main concern is security, especially worrying that bad actors attach stolen card details to their handprints.

The big question with technology is how many physical retailers will be interested in Amazon bringing a piece of POS technology into their shops – and getting all kinds of consumer data while they’re there. There was historical reluctance among retailers to let the Amazon fox into their chicken coop. This reluctance can be overcome by the overwhelming demand from consumers – however, it remains to be seen whether consumers are willing to drop the card when paying and instead speak by hand (or more precisely, with it).

Sweet sounds of unexpected success: Amazon’s Streaming Music Surge

Although Amazon Music isn’t as well known as Apple or Spotify in music streaming, it has had a steadily growing user base since its launch in 2016. Although the service only came on the market later, it has now passed the 55 million user mark and is now closer to Apple than ever.

Amazon Music offers six price levels, ranging from a free service to a premium service. However, the company said that “almost all” of its users are subscribers who are paid for it.

“Amazon doesn’t talk that much about numbers,” said Steve Boom, director of Amazon Music. “We felt it was worth talking about this extent.”

Apple Music had 60 million subscribers last summer, while Spotify # 1 has 113 million paying subscribers and about 248 million users.

Amazon also competed with a lower price, charging $ 8 a month for Prime members and $ 4 for people who hear an echo. Subscriptions to the service increased 50 percent in 2019, the company said.

And when you talk about growth in expected places …

Walmart

Big news of the week: piloting better pay for new employees

Although there is currently no shortage of recession worries, the economy remains strong for the time being with a high proportion of the labor force. This means that work has become a competitive commodity for retailers and other employers, as it is not only difficult to find good help these days, but it is also difficult to stick to it.

Perhaps this is why reports are appearing that Walmart is testing a nationwide increase in the minimum wage for certain jobs in around 500 shops as part of the introduction of a new operating model called “Great Workplace”. Some employees – including cashiers, shelf operators and deli workers – hourly wages will rise from $ 11 to $ 12, according to Walmart spokeswoman Jami Lamontagne.

The raise was just a test, she noted, and no expansion to the 1.5 million U.S. employees of Walmart, the country’s largest private workforce, is currently planned. But it could be a sign that Walmart is rethinking what wages were last raised in 2018.

“We are very excited about our test, which enables our employees to take care of customers,” said Drew Holler, Senior Vice President for Associate Experience, via email about the Great Workplace initiative. “Finding new ways to pay and recognize our employees was part of the testing, and that’s the next step. Our employees love to learn new skills and work in small teams in their business. “

Big start of the week: Walmart’s chief dealer resigns

As part of the management team’s post-holiday changes, Walmart’s chief dealer Steve Bratspies is leaving the company, according to an internal release that John Furner, US CEO, has sent to Walmart employees.

Bratspies takes the place of Scott McCall, who was previously head of entertainment, toys and season at the retail giant.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a team,” said Bratspies. “I will always appreciate my Walmart family and be proud of the growth we have fueled together, but it is time for a new challenge. I am excited to see what will come to me and Walmart. “

The change from Furner to the role of the US CEO is also part of the management change. He was formerly the CEO of Sam’s Club

Ashley Buchanan, the main retailer for Walmart’s US e-commerce business, left last month to become the new CEO of Craft Outfit Michael’s.

“These steps show the depth of talent in our business and the opportunity for further development at Walmart,” said Furner.

Walmart has not yet revealed how it went on vacation, although several retailers have made mistakes, including a surprising underperformance from rival Target. Amazon in turn said that the Christmas season was record-breaking, although no official figures are yet available.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) said Christmas sales across the industry increased 4.1 percent. Walmart will report fourth quarter earnings next month. It remains to be seen how the new leadership team will fare in rebuilding efforts to get the consumer’s entire paycheck after a loss of earnings or a success story.

From February, all results reports will be published and the actual status of the 2020 race will be published. Stay up to date and we will keep you updated.

