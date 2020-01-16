Payless ShoeSource: Popular Shoe Retailer Returns From Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

NEW YORK – Payless ShoeSource is expected to return sooner rather than later after closing more than 2,000 stores in North America.

The popular shoe retailer, known for its reduced prices, has come out of bankruptcy for the second time – focusing on international markets.

Under the leadership of the new management team, new strategies are being put in place to try to make the business profitable.

Payless, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2019, said Thursday it wanted to reinvigorate its largest business unit in Latin America.

“Over the past year, we have implemented many new strategies to increase our market share and store footprint in the region, and in 2020 we will continue to leverage them,” said Justo Fuentes, newly appointed to head the retailer’s Latin America division. “This plan will include a strong digital component to enable an omnichannel approach to the Latin market, as well as several product strategies that will allow Latin consumers to continue to see Payless as their primary source of high-quality, affordable family shoes.”

The company’s bankruptcy did not affect its 710 franchises in markets such as Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to take this iconic retail brand into a new strategic phase with a strengthened balance sheet and healthy financial prospects,” said Jared Margolis, new CEO of Payless, in a statement. “We will be implementing a new comprehensive strategic plan to strengthen our relationships with our suppliers and suppliers, support our global franchise partners and build the trust of our customers.”

In addition, according to the Associated Press, there are plans to revive an American e-commerce website and possibly open stores.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

