Payment week: China, banks and Bitcoin

If a topic hit the big headlines in payments, financial services, and trade this week, it would have been moving. This issue was highlighted in both reports from China this week, with movements of the best kind in the form of expanded trading capacities and movements of the less good kind, namely the increasing prevalence of the Wuhan corona virus and the uncertainty that it brings.

But China was not the only place to search for all kinds of movements in the past seven days. The global march of challenger banks continued, now with the announcement that EI incumbent Monzo plans to raise $ 130 million to begin US expansion, among other things. Finally, there is Bitcoin, whose use, transactions, trading, and popularity have been declining lately – with the exception of one group: criminals.

Don’t say we didn’t tell you that four years ago.

Daniela Mielke, CEO of RS2, makes sense of all the moves in the payment and financial services sector this week with Karen Webster, helping to separate the real impact from the sheer hype-prone.

China: Open up the future and Find the black swans

The news from China has been an interesting bi-furcation lately. The very encouraging news in which Mielke and Webster agreed was the joint announcement by PayPal and UnionPay that the two companies would accept cross-border payments from two angles. For Chinese consumers, the partnership enables every UnionPay consumer to link their card information to a PayPal wallet – and to start transactions with 24 million PayPal merchants worldwide. For non-Chinese visitors to China, PayPal users can use their PayPal wallets to pay using QR code (and a virtual card associated with their bank account) wherever UnionPay is accepted in the country ,

As a former PayPal user, Mielke has noticed that she is happy for PayPal. A partner like UnionPay and the payment license it received with the GoPay acquisition late last year are an incredibly powerful combination. Instead of having to compete with established providers such as WeChat and Alipay for this market for direct local payments, PayPal starts where the needs are still noticeable – and if they can capture even a tiny part of the domestic market of more than a billion consumers, all the better.

“It is pretty cool for foreigners to be able to use PayPal in China at UnionPay locations,” said Mielke. “This is much more than the card networks currently have.”

Given the power of the cross-border channel inside and outside of China, interest is the closest, and what can be built from it, as “this is only a beginning”.

Everyone is trying to get to China, she realized, which looks more open than ever for the first time. PayPal is the first to sensibly expand this option in China, and it will be interesting to see what happens to it next.

This will be of particular interest in light of the uncertainty in the market recently triggered by the outbreak and rapid spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. There are now over 8,000 cases worldwide, companies like Starbucks and McDonald’s have closed in China, planes have been decommissioned due to the outbreak, and analysts are wondering whether the macroeconomic impact of the coronavirus was the $ 40 billion that SARS required in the world will eclipse the economy a decade and a half ago.

The challenge, Mielke Webster said, is how much remains unknown as this story unfolds.

“It depends a little bit on how it works. If they can get a grip on it quickly, it will also impact GDP and the hundreds of brands in the Wuhan region. If it continues, it could have a significant economic impact. The bigger issue here is where these black swan events are that we cannot predict and that will continue to take place. “

Given that analysts are already calling for a possible 1.5 percent decline in Chinese gross domestic product, the impact, even if it is still cloudy, is likely to be profound.

Speaking of profound changes …

The March of the Challenger Banks

British challenger bank Monzo hit the headlines this week with the news that Softbank would be asked to participate in a £ 100 million (nearly $ 130.6 million) round of financing it would like to put together. The funds are reported to drive expansion into new markets, particularly the United States.

Monzo has already made a step into the US market by testing its services in Los Angeles to a limited extent: To date, Monzo has registered 3.7 million users in the UK.

The move, said Mielke Webster, is certainly a step in the US market and in the most basic terms, with other global challenger banks. The United States is a large market and appears to be fertile ground for those banks that have gotten steam overseas. If you want to build a global dimension, the US is on the agenda.

The question she always has, however, is what exactly they want to compete with, considering that the United States has its own challenger banks – not to mention thousands of regular banks and credit unions. Having a smart app, a prepaid card that doubles as a checking account, and some friendlier pricing structures – and risking money to fund everything while losing money – is a good start, she said.

But that won’t bother the banks in the long run.

“This is not the same as e-commerce, which is putting traditional retailing under pressure as banking is obviously a different animal.”

The aspiring millennial generation will likely decide what the real future of banking will look like. Surprisingly, however, the data suggest that they may not be quite the digital consumers the world believes to be growing up. It seems like they want a bank to have some time. Challenging banks clearly need a more defined “secret sauce” than the current offering they have out there – because they are not very different from the experiences consumers have had. And they may not be able to offer a crucial part of the experience by having no branches at all.

“I think we haven’t seen the banking model of the future yet, but I think we know it will be more than an app and a card,” said Mielke Webster.

And when you talk about things that may not be the future of financial services …

Bitcoin, the currency of digital crime

Bitcoin’s price may be below half the all-time high and enthusiasm for trading Bitcoin has declined over the past year, but there is a group for whom Bitcoin will always be the last word in payment technology. Unfortunately, these people are criminals.

According to reports released this week, online drug sales have increased 60 percent to $ 601 million from January to March 2019, according to analysis firm and government advisor Chainalysis. Bitcoin has also been instrumental in the growth of ransomware cyberattacks. The illegal activity accounts for 1 percent of all Bitcoin transactions. That may not sound like much, but it will be almost twice as high as of 2018.

Chainalyse’s new Crypto Crime Report shows that criminal activities are immune to price fluctuations. However, data on ransomware, tax evasion and money laundering are likely to be underestimated because they are difficult to understand.

“For me it’s one of those” I told you “stories,” said Mielke. “I have never seen the attraction of anything that is advertised as completely unregulated, uncontrolled financial transactions. I think there was excitement at first about the new technology that is blockchain and crypto – and Bitcoin was the first use case. “

Since this excitement was mainly aimed at Bitcoin at the time, it was largely relocated – simply because Bitcoin has proven to be useful because it is believed that an incomprehensible, unregulated, and decentralized currency form is used for whom: people who use money to make money illegal Want to do things.

That doesn’t mean that cryptocurrency or blockchain technology is dead or has no future. On the contrary, these forms of technology with regulation and control could and probably will continue to be powerful tools in the future.

But this future is not being built with Bitcoin. And it certainly won’t fund it.

What is it built on? Like many of the news this week, this question remains open as the news evolves and local situations develop.

In any case, we will pick you up every Friday morning with the ranking experts in the field.

