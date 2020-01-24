Payments News: TCH increases RTP threshold

divide

divide

In today’s top news, The Clearing House (TCH) raises the value limit for general transactions in the TCH-operated real-time payment network (RTP). Verizon is partnering with Synchrony, the financial firm, to issue its own consumer card and the United Kingdom. The United States is on the way to making counterfeit goods more difficult to sell through e-commerce.

RTP raises the transaction threshold to $ 100,000

The Clearing House (TCH) increases the value limit for transactions from the current $ 25,000 to $ 100,000 from the beginning of February. The new upper limit affects general transactions in the real-time payment network (RTP) operated by TCH. The new value limit was introduced to take into account the growing transaction volume and the users in the network.

Verizon works with Synchrony On Credit Card Offering

Verizon is working with the finance company Synchrony to launch its own customer card in the first half of 2020. Telecommunications is entering the financial world, in collaboration with Synchrony, which in the past has maintained partnerships with companies such as Amazon for its Amazon Store Card. In addition to companies such as Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, Old Navy and PayPal, these companies also have credit card programs.

United States curb pirated e-commerce goods

The United States is trying to tighten online sales of counterfeit goods. They tell department stores and online shopping centers that they will be fined if they are not removed from the market. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to release a report on Friday (January 24) that provides an overview of an immediate plan to fight counterfeiting – and asks eCommerce sellers to sign up.

Ex-Wells CEO fined, barred from banking for life

John Stumpf, the former CEO of Wells Fargo, was again banned from working in the banking sector by the United States government. He will also have to pay $ 17.5 million for his role in a bank scandal involving millions of fake accounts that were created to meet the company’s sales quotas.

Mobile Order-Ahead 2.0 from Domino: How Voice, 5G can deliver

The range of mobile order-ahead apps on the market is enormous compared to ten years ago when mobile ordering was not yet a prototype. Domino was one of the first innovators on the scene. In a report, PYMNTS spoke to Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s Vice President for Global E-Commerce and Digital Marketing, about the origins of the chain’s digital ordering system and how customers and competitors inspired their innovations and features.

Pay Raises, Wave To Pay and the sweet sound of streaming success

The ongoing rivalry between Amazon and Walmart has expanded to a few new fronts this week – from literally employee pay checks to streamed digital radio waves to the POS itself, when Walmart and Amazon were busy submitting new ideas and innovations to the markets that they want to conquer.

