Payments should be “cut” after 12 weeks, says Donohoe

Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe said that Covid-19 support payments would likely be “reduced” and “changed” when the 12-week period is up.

The Covid-19 wage subsidy system, which began on March 26, allows employers to continue paying their employees during the crisis. It is scheduled to end on May 7. The pandemic unemployment payment of € 350 per week applies to people aged 18 to 66 who have lost their jobs due to the crisis.

Speaking Wednesday morning on RTÉ radio, Mr. Donohoe said:

“I think it is very likely that when I get to this 12 week period, I will gradually decrease and change it. But the nature of this decision will depend on where we are with the economy and where we are with Covid-19.

“Many of the measures we have in place now from an economic point of view – we cannot maintain them indefinitely, but we will be able to maintain them long enough to allow incomes to continue to be protected to the extent possible and donate more than 40,000 businesses currently participating in our income subsidy program are likely to regain their economic and business health. “

The country faces “considerable economic challenges”, but he and the Taoiseach want to avoid reducing social protection rates.

The minister predicted that the unemployment spike should fall to 14% by the end of the year.

“As we begin next year, it should drop further.”

Donohoe said on Tuesday that the coronavirus crisis had resulted in a “severe recession” with a record unemployment rate of 22% – an economic shock unprecedented in modern times.

Donohoe said his department predicted unemployment would reach 22% in the second quarter, “the highest level ever recorded”, before declining thereafter.

The overall budgetary cost of the virus in terms of public finances would also be significant, the government now expecting a deficit of 7.5% or 23 billion euros this year, instead of a surplus of 2.2 billion d ‘, which was originally planned. of the year. This corresponds to a recovery of 25 billion euros in public finances.

Relaxation of restrictions

The deaths of 44 other patients – 18 men and 26 women – diagnosed with Covid-19 were reported Tuesday by NPHET.

There have now been 730 deaths linked to Covid-19 confirmed by laboratory tests in the Republic. However, 108 other probable or suspected deaths in healthcare facilities were reported by NPHET on Tuesday.

The NPHS also reported 388 new confirmed cases. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 16,040.

The government plans to ease restrictions every two to three weeks after a possible initial easing starting on May 5. This would assess how any change affected the spread of the virus.

Some relaxation of the cocooning measures for those over 70, as well as the reopening of DIY stores, are considered the most likely options for the first wave, as well as clarity on how schools could partially reopen. People may also be allowed to travel further for exercise, it has been suggested.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said Tuesday night that the exit certificate could begin on July 29.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on RTÉ’s prime time Tuesday evening that the government would present its plan before May 5 and that it would be reviewed by Cabinet before the end of April.

Prior to the move, the government announced on Tuesday that it was extending the ban on authorized mass gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of August, informing event organizers that concerts and other festivals are closed for summer.

Pin covers

Meanwhile, police chief Bob Collins told Morning Ireland of RTÉ radio that he wanted “explicit instructions” on the circumstances under which sputum hoods can be used on adolescents.

Collins said the authority was concerned that garda procedures only stipulate that hoods should not be used on children under the age of 12 and was “silent” on their use on older children. 12 to 18 years old.

He said he had asked Garda Commissioner Drew Harris for clarification on the matter and wants the use of hoods to be recognized as “use of force”, which requires an open reporting process.

Collins also said he was “somewhat reassured” by the commissioner’s “clear indication” that the use and availability of sputum hoods will be strictly limited to the current crisis.

He also disputed the accuracy of the figures “fallen into the public domain” concerning the number of spit hoods ordered, but did not specify the number.