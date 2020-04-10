PayPal currently offers Paycheck Protection Program loans to over 10 million small businesses

PayPal has been approved to offer small business loans through the government’s Paycheck Protection Program, a pillar of the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package to mitigate the economic stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

A PayPal spokeswoman said PayPal spokesperson said on Wednesday that digital payment companies began providing loans to more than 10 million sellers using the U.S. PayPal platform and began paying applicants. Admitted.

With the approval of the Small Business Administration announced on Friday, PayPal will be one of the first non-bank lenders to be certified by the SBA. PayPal is expanding its lending to SMEs through its partner bank, WebBank.

PayPal is ready to process the PPP loan and responded to encouraging comments from government officials, including a recent tweet by Senator Marco Rubio, who cited the company as one of the “ multiple fintechs ” it could handle. Subsequently, he expected to receive early approval for participation in the PPP loan program. . “

The good news is that multiple FinTech and other online lenders, including @PayPal, are ready and ready to handle #PPPloans against them and anyone else, but for non-bank lenders to get certified @USTreasury is required to release the application.

I think it’s very early next week. 5/13

— Marco Rubio [@marcorubio] April 4, 2020

PayPal does not check the total amount already agreed to finance the applicant, but said that there is no upper limit on the amount to finance. Since 2013, the company has financed over $ 15 billion through the PayPal Working Capital Program, making PayPal one of the top five small business lenders in the United States. The average size of each loan is $ 25,000, much smaller than the loans offered by large banks. This tends to be over $ 100,000.

Currently, only existing PayPal sellers can apply for a PPP loan. PPP loans are intended to be remitted to eligible SMEs within 24 hours of application.

More must-read financial reports from Fortune:

—Three strategies SME owners are using to get SBA-inspired loans faster

—When will your SBA loan be approved? Why the process is moving so slowly

—University-educated investors are likely to fall into coronavirus scams

—Corporate credit markets after Fed help do active business

Listening to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast explores the evolving role of the CEO

—Video: Withdrawal penalty is waived for those hurt by 401 [k] COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune ’s Bull Sheet to receive daily financial news and analysis.

. [TagsToTranslate] PPP Loan