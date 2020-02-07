PayPal does not allow payments with “Iran” or “Cuban” in the memo

PayPal is much more concerned about payments that may be related to Iran than payments related to, for example, murder.

Adriana Adie / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Online transfer platform PayPal is on the Internet, which probably means that a lot of quasi-and / or just illegal things happen every day. To prevent the most obvious violations of the law, the platform (and its subsidiary Venmo) implements a system that automatically flags payments that contain keywords that the memo classifies as potentially suspicious.

While this security measure is likely to be somewhat ineffective when it is assumed that anyone using the app for criminal purposes would be referring to those criminal purposes in the payment record, Jewish Currents magazine recently found that the system continues after a series of payments To journalists who use the app, a story about Iran has been covered quite problematically, because the name of this nation was included in the note.

Nine pay checks from JC employees and contributors are currently managed by PayPal.

This is because we used the word “Iran” to refer to the @ DavidKlion piece released last week. pic.twitter.com/zwgaM2EH7u

– Jewish currents (@JewishCurrents) February 5, 2020

In a subsequent investigation, Slate found that the incident was representative of a larger pattern in PayPal’s flag system, and found that the platform, “despite a fairly careless stance, has a fairly zealous trigger finger when it comes to anything related to foreign ones Sanctions has to do with “a variety of other potentially illegal behaviors, including prostitution, human trafficking, weapons and murder.

For example, while words such as “ISIS”, “Persian” and “North Korea” were highlighted in Slate’s test, PayPay has had no eye for arguably more aggressive terms related to more outrageous behaviors like “weapons of mass destruction”, “murder” and “human trafficking.” “.

“PayPal takes its regulatory and compliance obligations seriously, including the U.S. economic and trade sanctions imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC),” the company told Slate in a statement. “Our goal is to provide the most seamless payment experience possible, while ensuring that payments made on our platforms comply with applicable laws. We understand that delays in making or receiving a payment can be frustrating, and we value our customers’ patience as we comply with our legal obligations. “

Slate has a much longer list of worrying terms that PayPal doesn’t have a problem with, but the important thing is that while you may be happy to pay for this killer through PayPal, you’ll do better if you don’t I want your friend for the Cubano that you shared at lunch.

