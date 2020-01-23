PayPal, UnionPay partner for the expansion of X-Border

divide

PayPal and UnionPay International (UPI) announced on Wednesday (January 22) that they have partnered to expand their networks and accelerate the adoption of digital payments, especially in cross-border commerce.

In an announcement, the companies announced that PayPal will support UnionPay acceptance worldwide, with an installed base of 24 million merchants that accept PayPal through their PayPal wallet.

UnionPay cards have been announced to be added to PayPal wallets in Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

PayPal and UPI plan to open more than 30 markets by 2020.

As part of the agreement, UPI will “explore opportunities to support the ambitions of PayPal merchants and consumers in China.” Efforts include the ability for PayPal customers around the world to use PayPal with merchants where UnionPay is accepted.

PayPal is of course consolidating its presence in China by becoming the first foreign payment platform to offer online payments within China after acquiring a 70 percent stake in China’s GoPay. Frost & Sullivan predicts that the mobile market will experience substantial growth last month, reaching $ 96.7 trillion in 2023. In 2017, it was $ 29.93 trillion in industries such as eCommerce, travel, and overseas education.

The agreement between PayPal and UPI represents a further development of the Post-GoPay acquisition strategy (and where Chinese buyers can link their accounts to PayPal). “The partnership gives UnionPay customers more choice in cross-border shopping and contributes to the overall growth of the Chinese e-commerce ecosystem,” said Jim Magats, PayPal’s senior vice president of global payments. “In addition, PayPal will have the opportunity to explore the possibility of extending PayPal’s digital wallet to physical retail locations where UnionPay is accepted in China or internationally.”

Outside of mainland China, up to 130 million UnionPay cards are issued.

In terms of marketing, companies have committed to creating joint customer awareness campaigns to pay with PayPal merchants around the world using UnionPay.

