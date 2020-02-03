PBOC pumps $ 173 billion into the Chinese economy

divide

The Chinese government faced additional economic turmoil, took steps to support the backward economy, and launched new security measures as the coronavirus epidemic spread worldwide, causing the first disease-related death outside of China.

The Philippine Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday (February 2) that a 44-year-old Chinese citizen from Wuhan, Hubei province, traveled to the Philippines and died there over the weekend, according to Reuters.

So far, 304 people in China have died from coronavirus-related diseases. Last Saturday, 14,380 people were infected. 171 other cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in over two dozen other countries, including the United States, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

The second largest economy in the world is slowing due to corona virus response, and analysts are concerned about the multiple impacts this outbreak will have on public health and the economy. Nobody knows how bad it will be.

In Beijing, many stores are closed in several retail markets. The People’s Bank of China is ready to pour more money – $ 173 billion, the largest single liquidity injection since 2004 – into the country to stabilize economic damage. The move should be completed through reverse repo operations as the country reopens its stock market on Monday (February 3) after the extended New Year holidays.

“We cannot work and have no income. I would rather work than stay at home and do nothing,” said 32-year-old restaurant clerk Wu Caixia in Beijing. Grocery companies that still deliver in Beijing and Shanghai are now sending notes with the order in which the healthy temperature of the delivery person is confirmed.

Wuhan, where the outbreak of the coronavirus is said to have started, is heavily quarantined and has closed roads and closed public transportation. State broadcaster CCTV and the Xinhua news agency report that new hospitals for the treatment of viral patients are opening in the region.

The World Health Organization confirmed that the coronavirus outbreak is a global health emergency, but said international trade and travel restrictions are not required. However, several countries are evacuating their citizens and do not recommend a new trip to China until the outbreak is over.

Analysts said the virus and subsequent efforts to stop it are likely to continue to harm the overall economy if trading resumes on Monday (January 3).

“Unlike 2003 with Sars, we’ve been in a bull market for a decade now and valuations of some financial assets have stretched,” said Capital Economics Global Economist Simon MacAdam in an Investor Note to the Financial Times. “The new virus is a plausible catalyst for a market correction.”

