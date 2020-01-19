PBS broadcasts ‘Movies for Grownups Awards’ tonight

If the aging AARP is going to honor films, it makes sense that they are called the Movies for Grownups Awards

Although the event has been in existence for almost two decades, it has only been broadcast on television since 2018 by PBS “Great Performances”, on which the 19th annual edition is sponsored by AARP The Magazine on Sunday at 6:00 PM. Recorded the previous weekend in the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California, the ceremony – according to AARP “films that resonate with older viewers” – is organized by Tony Danza and offers the presentation of a Career Achievement Award to Annette Bening.

January 19, 2020 – Tony Danza hosts “Great Performances: Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP The Magazine” Sunday at PBS Photo Zap2It

“I’m excited about this,” said Danza. “I wish I had some really great movies under my belt that I could point to. But Annette Bening is such a favorite of mine, and I know a lot of these people, so it’s exciting for me to be there and do the work. “

Actually, along with his television successes in “Taxi” and “Who’s the Boss”, Danza has earned his own fame for films with adult themes … perhaps the most remarkable 2004’s Oscar-winning “Crash”, casting him as an actor who calm challenges his director (Terrence Howard).

“I really wanted the part that Matt Dillon, the racist cop,” Danza noted, “but it didn’t go my way. Then Paul (Haggis, film director and co-writer) said,” You know, I have this other part, “and I said,” OK. I would like to be in it. “When we went to look over it, Matt came over to me and said,” I think (yours is) the most real scene in the film. “So I felt very good with it. “

Below are the nominees in different categories in the 19th annual adult award films:

This image released by Lionsgate shows Charlize Theron, from the left, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in a scene from “Bombshell.” (Hilary B. Gayle / Lionsgate via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Bergoglio in a scene from “The Two Popes”. (Peter Mountain / Netflix via AP)

MARCH 14, 2019: “Gloria Bell” – Julianne Moore, from EPK.tv



JAMIE FOXX as Walter McMillian in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama ‘JUST MERCY’, a release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

This image released by STXfilms shows Constance Wu, left, and Jennifer Lopez in a scene from “Hustlers” in theaters on September 13 (Barbara Nitke / STXfilms via AP)

This image published by Universal Pictures shows George MacKay, in the middle, in a scene from “1917” directed by Sam Mendes. (François Duhamel / Universal Pictures via AP)



Best photo / best film for adults: “A nice day in the neighborhood”; “Bomb”; “Goodbye”; “The Irishman”; “Wedding story”; “Little women”; “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”; “The two popes.”

Dear actor: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”; Robert De Niro, “The Irishman”; Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”; Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems.”

Best actress: Isabelle Huppert, “Frankie”; Helen Mirren, “The Good Liar”; Julianne Moore, “Gloria Bell”; Alfre Woodard, “Clemency”; Renee Zellweger, “Judy.”

Best supporting role: Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”; Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood.”

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Wedding story”; Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”; Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”; Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”; Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell.”

Dear director: Noah Baumbach, “Wedding story”; Fernando Meirelles, “The Two Popes”; Sam Mendes, “1917”; Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood.”