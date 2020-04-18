PBSO officials tasked with selling accident bulletins forced to resign – News – The Palm Beach Post

Both pleaded guilty to criminal charges, authorities said. Both had been arrested and sentenced to 100 hours of community service and a $ 5,000 fine, as well as legal costs.

Two Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested in September 2019 for privately sold accident documents were forced to resign following an internal affairs investigation, according to reports.

Amber Muczko-Zeiher, now 52, ​​and Dina Marie Poston resigned after resigning from the summary signed on 17 March. According to the study, officials distributed as much as $ 80,000.

They had been placed on paid administrative leave when they were arrested on the basis of a tip given to the Palm Beach County Attorney General in October 2018 for alleging that two PBSO officials were selling information.

Lawyers and others have been passing on potential client collision reports for decades. The 2016 state law restricts their release to 60 days after the accident, and anyone who violates these protocols can be charged with a crime.

According to the researchers, Muczko-Zeiher used Poston’s login on PBSO’s Wellington substation computer to print reports, rescan them, and send them to Poston. Zeier said he never knew what Poston was doing with the reports or to whom he sent them. Postom later said he would enter reports via email to a person he never met. The researchers said they never defined the recipient.

According to reports, on August 30, 2019, Muczko-Zeiher admitted his participation in the scheme, but Poston refused to speak and asked for a lawyer.

The internal affairs investigation was frozen in October 2018 due to a separate criminal investigation. It was re-adopted in early March when both officials pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

Both had been arrested and sentenced to 100 hours of community service and a $ 5,000 fine, as well as legal costs. Poston also served two days in prison and was placed on probation for four years.

According to PBSO, Muczko-Zeiher was hired in February 2000 and Poston in October 2006.

