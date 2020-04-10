PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor is facing general surgeon Adams

PBS ‘ Yamiche Alcindor face to face with the General Surgeon Jerome Adams in his statement that “African Americans and Latinos should avoid alcohol, drugs and tobacco”, explaining that people were offended by the language they used.

“I have a quick question for you. You said that African-Americans and Latinos should avoid cool, drugs and tobacco. You also said, ‘You’re doing it for yourself, Abuela, you’re doing it for a great mom and dad,'” he said. People online who have been infected with this language and the idea that you are saying behaviors can lead to these high death rates. “

“Can you talk about whether or not – I guess you have an answer for people who may be offended by the language you used?” Alzheimer’s asked.

“I met with NAACP, the National Medical Society, with others. I actually spoke with Derek Johnson many times this week, the head of NAACP, and we need a targeted approach to the African-American community and I use the language used in my family. “I have a grandfather, my grandfather. I have relatives who call their grandparents a great mother. That doesn’t mean it’s offensive,” Adams explained.

“It’s not just what you do, but you’re not helpless,” he added. “We have to do our part at the federal level, we need people to do their job at the state level and we all need to be black, brown, white, regardless of the color you are, to follow the President’s guidelines, the guidelines. for coronavirus and be their part. “

“Is that why all Americans are avoiding tobacco, alcohol and drug use?” Alcindor asked.

“Absolutely. It’s very important for people who are at risk of conspiracy, but yes, for all Americans,” Adams said.

Watch above via CNN.

