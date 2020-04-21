PC releases of Death Stranding from July to Eurogamernet

Due to the temporary studio closure.

Death Stranding, the new version of the game that hit the coronavirus lockdown, is due back in July after the lays on games like “The Last of You Part 1” and “Iron Man VR” returned in July.

Originally scheduled to release on June 2, the PC version will now launch on July 14th on the Steam and Epic Games stores. Kojima Productions explained that the studio was delayed due to a temporary closure, and house-to-house orders allowed time for more development.

The temporary closure of Kojima Productions had to wait until July 14, 2020 for the PC launch of Death Stranding to allow time for further development in the current home-based order. Thank you all for your patience and continued support! #KipanKipingen pic.twitter.com/euOmebcdQj

– Kojima Productions (Engineering) (@ kojipro2015_EN) April 21, 2020

Given the difficulties presented by the Coronavirus lockdown situation, a six-week delay is entirely reasonable, and hopefully this will give the development team some much-needed time to finish things. If you want a preview of what to expect from a PC port, check out Richard Ledbetter’s How to Play Game on PC. Well, when you come to the PC version, you can also see some half-life headcrab hats.