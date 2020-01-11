PCSO: Dog of a man found with a collar embedded in the skin, 1 of 4 puppies dead

Loading...

POLK COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s office announced that a Winter Haven man was arrested after it was found that he was not caring for his dog and her four puppies, one of whom was dead and one had to be put to sleep.

Polk County Animal Control replied to the back yard of a house in Winter Haven on December 8 after receiving a tip regarding a potentially injured dog and four unattended puppies.

The dog belonged to Fernandez Gunter, 51, said the sheriff’s office.

When the authorities replied to the house, they found a dog accompanied by her four puppies, one of whom had died. The other three were thin, the sheriff’s office said.

Animal control officials said the adult dog was terrified and the chain collar around her neck was so tight that it was buried in her skin. There were also many fleas and no obvious access to food or water.

After being handed over to Animal Control, one of the three surviving puppies had to be put to sleep. The Animal Control veterinarian surgically removed the collar from the adult dog’s neck.

Gunter was arrested on Wednesday, January 8, and charged with cruelty-related crimes against an animal.

The sheriff’s office said that two of the puppies had already been adopted into a good home. The adult woman is recovering “well” at Animal Control and will be available for adoption at some point. The sheriff’s office called it “stitch”.

Gunter was released after paying his $ 1,000 bail.

