pd-shin-won-ho-shares-three-factors-why-“hospital-playlist”-is-distinctive

The premiere of “Hospital Playlist” is immediately upon us, and PD Shin Won Ho has opened up about some of the factors that make it so particular.

“Hospital Playlist” tells the everyday stories of regular doctors and stars Jo Jung Suk, Kim Dae Myung, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Jeon Mi Do as extended-time buddies who met when they had been in professional medical college.

1. “I preferred to be able to present the power that [the viewers can get] by the tiny and valuable tales from the clinic.”

Due to the fact the drama is a person that reveals regular persons leading incredible lives, Shin Received Ho mentioned, “The location and history is the only point distinctive about this drama when compared to that of the ‘Reply’ collection or ‘Prison Playbook.’ Related to those people dramas, [‘Hospital Playlist’] follows the day to day lives of ordinary persons, telling those people modest but preceding and heat tales. The humorous times, the interesting times, and the unfortunate times of life are all section of that story that I needed to clearly show when creating this drama.”

two. “It’s a charming snapshot of these doctors’ specialist and every day images, as they’re connected by the most remarkable moments.”

The major forged of “Hospital Playlist” are 5 physicians who’ve been friends for 20 years, and so the drama exhibits their lives equally within and outside of the healthcare facility. Shin Gained Ho stated, “I consider the viewers will find it charming, seeing the ordinary folks behind the doctors’ expert picture.”

three. “A drama that people will simply be equipped to relate to, with a tale about lives that aren’t so different from our individual.”

Rather than focusing on only the dramatic tales that occur out of a healthcare facility, “Hospital Playlist” focuses on the working day-to-working day happenings within of a person. Shin Wo Ho said, “Rather than being a huge-scale, grandiose drama, I want people to take absent from it that it’s a tale about lives that are not so different from our own. I want persons to be ready to sympathize with the characters, to get produced with, to chuckle with them, just like in our individual daily life.”

“Hospital Playlist” premieres on March 12 at nine p.m. KST.

