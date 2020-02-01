Peace plan: Palestinian Authority cuts ties with Israel, USA

February 1 (UPI) – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that he had cut ties with the United States and Israel when the Arabs rejected the Trump administration’s peace plan for the Middle East.

President Donald Trump’s plan includes land sections for a Palestinian state, but the current illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories would be attached to the State of Israel.

The plan, which envisages a demilitarized Palestinian state, was developed through negotiations between the United States and Israel without the Palestinians contributing, the Middle East Eye said.

Abbas announced that he would cut ties at an emergency meeting of the Arab League Foreign Ministers in Cairo on Saturday after he and the leaders of Iran and Turkey rejected the plan unilaterally earlier this week.

“We informed the Israelis and Americans of this decision in two letters,” he said at the meeting. “We have informed them that Israel has canceled the agreements signed with the Palestinians and violated the international legitimacy on which these agreements are based.

“So we told them there would be no relations with Israel and the United States. This includes security relations given the disregard for the signed agreements and international legitimacy,” he continued. “The Israelis must take responsibility as an occupying power. We have the right to continue our national struggle by peaceful means to end the occupation. We will not carry rifles.”

Abbas said the first letter was delivered to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the second to the director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency.

Abbas also reiterated his rejection of the requirement to recognize Israel as a Jewish state.

“I know it’s not a Jewish state,” he said. “I also know that there are 1.9 million Arabs and another 1.5 million Russians who are Christians and Muslims. Only a small number of Ethiopians are Jews.”

Netanyahu has tweeted an answer to these comments.

“It appears that Abbas has never heard of the Israeli tribes – Ethiopian immigrants and the Commonwealth,” the tweet said. “Our brothers and sisters, they are the flesh of our flesh, Jews from birth who lived in exile and dreamed for generations to return to Zion and who have fulfilled their dreams.”

Around 3,000 people have now protested against the peace agreement and denounced the planned land exchange actions in northern Israel. The demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and shouted slogans condemning Trump and Netanyahu as the march of Arab elected representatives made its way through the city of Baqa al-Gharbiya at local and national levels.

“The idea of ​​land swap, which until recently was considered marginal and misleading, has now been confirmed by the Israeli and American right,” tweeted Arab Joint List MP Yousef Jabareen during the protest. “All forces for peace and democracy in this country and in the world should join us in the fight against the Trump plan and this extreme right-wing government.”

The Palestinian Authority had previously ceased political contacts with Israel and the Trump administration when Abbas described the plan as the “blow of the century,” a reference to Trump’s announced “deal of the century.” However, the PA maintained security coordination with the Israeli armed forces and the CIA. The Palestinians had put pressure on Abbas to also end security coordination and to abandon all agreements with Israel.

Abbas said he was particularly against the plan to maintain Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel.

“I will not accept the annexation of Jerusalem to Israel,” he said. “I will not record in my story that I sold Jerusalem. Jerusalem is not mine alone. Jerusalem belongs to all of us. It is our capital.”

The Foreign Ministers of the Arab League unanimously passed a resolution on Saturday rejecting the peace plan.

“It does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people,” said the Arab League.

The Arab League’s final statement said the US plan contradicted the principles of the peace process and United Nations resolutions.

Abbas added that the Palestinians would not accept the Trump administration as the sole mediator in the peace talks with Israel, and that he would likely present a Palestinian peace plan in a speech at the United States Security Council meeting in the coming weeks.