Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus

By
Nellie McDonald
-
peace-river-electric-cooperative-temporarily-closing-offices-due-to-threat-of-coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc., lobbies are temporarily closed to the public.

The office locations are closed due to the potential threat of coronavirus.

The locations include:

  • Corporate Headquarters – 210 Metheny Road, Wauchula, Florida 33873
  • Manatee Service Center – 14505 Arbor Green Trail, Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202

PRECO drive-thru windows will remain open in addition to the customer service support online at www.preco.coop, the SmartHub application, or by calling 800-282-3824.

For more information, click here.

