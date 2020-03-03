peace-river-electric-cooperative-temporarily-closing-offices-due-to-threat-of-coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc., lobbies are temporarily closed to the public.
The office locations are closed due to the potential threat of coronavirus.
The locations include:
- Corporate Headquarters – 210 Metheny Road, Wauchula, Florida 33873
- Manatee Service Center – 14505 Arbor Green Trail, Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202
PRECO drive-thru windows will remain open in addition to the customer service support online at www.preco.coop, the SmartHub application, or by calling 800-282-3824.
For more information, click here.
