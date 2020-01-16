Peacock Release Date Announced! All subscription data – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTMLbfd19187dcccb1616bdd0a176195603011%

The new NBC transmission service, Peacock, is officially born on April 15, 2020 for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers.

Today the platform released this news during the presentation of Comcast NBCUniversal investors in the iconic Studio 8H 30 Rock. The platform not only confirmed the early release date of April 2020 (and a national debut of July 15, 2020), but also provided more information about subscription options for the streaming service, including free levels of advertising.

As previously joked, Peacock is programmed to offer consumers everything they would like to see in an accessible place.

“This is a very exciting time for our company as we follow the future of entertainment.” Steve Burke, President of NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “We have one of the most enviable media brand collections and the strongest advertising sales in the industry. Leveraging these strengths, we use a unique approach to streaming that adds value to customers, advertisers and shareholders.”

Through Peacock (and its subscription levels), viewers have access to more than 600 films and 400 series, as well as various live and on-demand content in news, sports, night television and reality shows.

So let’s analyze Peacock’s convincing subscription levels …

According to the announcement, Peacock Free is an option mainly with advertising, with more than 7,500 programming hours. This free level includes next day access to the current Freshmen programs over the air, full classic series and popular movies.

Not to mention the fact that consumers get access to daily news and selected sports programs (including the Olympic Games), Spanish content and selected episodes of the originals of Peacock. Selected Peacock genre channels will also be selected, such as “SNL Vault, quot;,” Family Movie Night, quot; and “Olympic profiles, quot;.

It is a transmission service that we can participate in!

However, if you are looking for even more content, Peacock Premium is for you. This subscription is included without extra costs for 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers. This advertising option also includes the full seasons of Peacock originals and a set of campaign posts and gives access to the current seasons of the recurring set the next day.

Peacock Premium also offers early access to evening talk shows and additional sports content such as Premier League. We are talking about more than 15,000 hours of content. It is also available for $ 4.99 per month on all popular mobile and internet devices for non-grouped clients.

According to the announcement, Premium customers can also upgrade to an experience without advertising for an additional $ 5.00 per month. For other interested customers? You can buy the experience without advertising directly for $ 9.99 a month.

