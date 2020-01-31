Peak Payments News: Facebook Expenses Go Up 51 Pct

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

In today’s top news, Facebook reports a fourth-quarter cost increase of 51 percent for 2019, Goldman is focusing on expanding its digital consumer bank, and Airbnb hires former Disney president Catherine Powell to head the Experiences department.

Facebook expenses rise 51 pct as regulatory stress increases

In the fourth-quarter 2019 earnings release, Facebook reported a 51 percent increase in 2019 spending as the social media platform has more questions from regulators and policymakers. The technology giant’s sales also increased by 25 percent compared to the previous year.

Goldman targets $ 125 billion in consumer deposit balances in five years

Digital banking efforts were the focus of attention on Wednesday (January 29) at Goldman Investor Day. Eric Lane, global co-head of the Consumer and Investment Management division, announced that the company will be offering a digital wealth management offering in 2020 and digital checking accounts in 2021.

Airbnb taps the former Disney president to lead Airbnb experiences

Catherine Powell, former president of Disney Parks in the Western Region, heads Airbnb’s Experiences department, which deals with tours and other activities such as cooking classes for guests.

MoviePass, Parent Helios seek bankruptcy protection

Helios and Matheson Analytics, the parent company of MoviePass, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday (January 29). The company closed MoviePass in September after struggling with technical issues, price and competitive changes. The company could owe a total of $ 1.2 million in refunds to 12,000 subscribers.

Direct debit authorization from FICO

As a result of the fraud, old forms of cybersecurity are not enough to sustain the increasingly innovative attacks by criminals. In the next-generation debit tracker, FICO Vice President Doug Clare discusses how FIs need to investigate the behavior patterns of all parties involved in the transaction, including ATMs.

Unbundling of the travel package

Almost all travel companies offer mobile payment options and reward programs to seduce customers. However, this is not always enough. Eran Shust, CEO of the Splitty travel platform, explains in this month’s Payments and the Platform Economy Playbook that breaking reservations to make room for other offers and perks can better meet customer needs and position businesses better than the competition ,

GDP data could indicate a slowdown in consumer spending

Department of Commerce data shows that gross domestic product grew 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter, the slowest growth in three years. Slowing spending and real income can be a double challenge for retailers across the spectrum.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

Despite consumer affinity for instant payments, many states and municipalities use traditional methods such as checks to pay out funds to consumers. In the new Payout report of the state and local governmentPYMNTS speaks to local government representatives in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why the reviews are ongoing and what is required to replace them.

Airbnb, Bankruptcy, Commerce, Digital Banking, Facebook, Special Messages, FICO, Fraud, Goldman, Mobile Payments, MoviePass, News, Payments, Security, Top News, Top News In Payments