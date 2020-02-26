[Peanut Butter Jelly Time? The Suitable Way to Pronounce ‘GIF’ Is Being Settled With an Odd Collaboration]

via GIPHY

Peanut butter jelly time?

Sure, the J.M. Smucker Company, who owns the peanut butter subsidiary Jif has released a constrained-edition jar of “GIF peanut butter” in a collaboration aimed at sending the pronunciation debate to its grave.

In accordance to a report from CNN, “the reason is to ‘settle the terrific debate’ more than how to pronounce the looping impression format that has overtaken in the net, J.M. Smucker Company, the brand’s maker,” which was announced by the business in push-release.

The debate about the pronunciation stems from that of “GIF” (Graphics Interchange Format) – the online graphic that loops with a witty caption – and “Jif,” the peanut butter model being articulated equally.

You can check out the GIFs about Jif, which are looking for to “put a lid on this decade-very long discussion.”

Presently, the GIF jars of Jif Peanut Butter are on Amazon for $10 a jar.