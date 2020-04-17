Pearl Jam And Soundgarden Drummer Matt Cameron Releases New Solo Single, ‘Down The Middle’

PEARL JAM and SOUNDGARDEN drummer Matt Cameron has unveiled a new solo solitary, “Down The Center”. The track characteristics THE MELVINS‘ Buzz Osborne on guitar and Steven McDonald on bass.

A Josh Graham-developed lyric online video for “Down The Middle” can be observed under.

“Down The Middle” is envisioned to appear on Cameron‘s forthcoming solo album that he recorded very last spring with the enable of FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins as very well as the aforementioned MELVINS, Dale Crover and Toshi Kasai.

The as-still-untitled LP is Cameron‘s 2nd solo outing, pursuing 2017’s “Cavedweller”. He is also recorded with lesser functions like WELLWATER CONSPIRACY and HATER in addition to both of those PEARL JAM and SOUNDGARDEN.

Cameron began his career with SOUNDGARDEN but has also been a member of PEARL JAM due to the fact 1998, right after SOUNDGARDEN disbanded for the 1st time.

PEARL JAM produced its 11th studio album, “Gigaton”, on March 27.



https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=CLIcgZhskfc

