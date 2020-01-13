Pearl Jam announces new Gigaton album, American tour dates

Loading...

Pearl Jam has announced the release of their 11th studio album. Gigaton will be released on March 27 on Monkeywrench Records / Republic Records and is the successor of the Lightning Bolt 2013.

“Making this record was a long journey,” says guitarist Mike McCready. “It was sometimes emotionally dark and confusing, but it was also an exciting and experimental route to musical salvation. Working with my band members on Gigaton eventually gave me more love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

In May 2018, bass player Jeff Ament revealed that the band was working on ideas for a new album, and he told radio station WNCR: “We told ourselves that we would not put much pressure on the situation. We really want to do something great. and we want to have the freedom to live with some of these ideas for a while and then perhaps to incorporate them in a different way. ”

The art of displaying Gigaton shows a photo of the Nordaustlandet ice sheet on the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, 600 km from the North Pole. The photo was taken by National Geographic photographer Paul Nicklen.

The album is now available for pre-ordering, in addition to a single, Dance Of The Clairvoyants, which will be released in the coming weeks.

Pearl Jam has already announced a European tour for the summer, including a headline spot at the prestigious Hyde Park BST event in London in July, and today confirmed a series of American dates for the spring. Full schedule below.

Last week the band hinted that there was something in a series of cryptic posts on social media and then launched an interactive poster campaign in 11 cities around the world.

(Credit balance: Monkeywrench Records / Republic Records)

March 18: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

March 20: Ottowa Canadian Tire Center, ON

March 22: Quebec City Videotron Center, QC

March 24: Hamilton FirstOntario Center, ON

March 28: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

March 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

April 2: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

April 4: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

April 6: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

April 9: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

April 11: Phoenix Gila River Arena, AZ

April 13: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA.

April 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA.

April 16: Los Angeles Forum, CA.

April 18: Oakland Arena, CA.

April 19: Oakland Arena, CA.

June 23: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

June 25: Berlin Walduhne, Germany

June 27: Stockholm Lollapalooza Stockholm, Sweden

June 29: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

July 2: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

July 5: Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino, Italy

July 7: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

July 10: London, BST Hyde Park, UK

July 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

July 15: Budapest Arena, Hungary

July 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

July 19: Paris Lollapalooza Paris, France

July 22: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, the Netherlands

July 23: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, the Netherlands