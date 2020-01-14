Pearl Jam announces new studio album ‘Gigaton’

Pearl Jam has announced that they will release their new album “Gigaton” later this year.

It comes after the band teased the artwork for their upcoming 11th studio album and fans went on a treasure hunt with augmented reality.

The album “Gigaton”, produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, will be released on March 27, 2020 and is the band’s first studio album since the album “Lightning Bolt” released in 2013.

“Making this record was a long journey,” said guitarist Mike McCready in a statement. “It was sometimes emotionally dark and confusing, but it was also an exciting and experimental road map to musical salvation. By working with my bandmates at “Gigaton” I finally gained more love, awareness and knowledge about the need for human connections in these times. “

Gigaton announcement: A new album and a new tour in spring 2020!

Further information at https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/AwECDMa5Zz

– Pearl Jam (@PearlJam), January 13, 2020

The band will release the first single of the album “Dance of the Clairvoyants” in the coming weeks.

As already speculated among fans, the artwork for “Gigaton” shows the Canadian photographer, filmmaker and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo “Ice Waterfall”. Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the North Austlandet ice cap bubbling high amounts of meltwater.

The announcement of Pearl Jam’s new album includes news of a North American tour that begins in Toronto on March 18 and ends in Oakland on April 18 and 19 with two dates.

The band had previously announced a European summer tour starting on June 23 in Frankfurt am Main and headlining the British Summer Time Festival from Hyde Park in London on July 10. You can get tickets here.

Pearl Jam European tour dates:

June

Tue 23 / Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle

Thu 25 / Berlin, Germany, Walduhne

Sa 27 / Stockholm, Sweden, Lollapalooza Stockholm

Mon 29 / Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

July

Thu 2 / Werchter, Belgioum, Rock Werchter Festival

Sun 5 / Imola, Italy, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo and Dino Ferri

Tue 7 / Vienna, Austria, Wiener Stadthalle

Fri 10 / London, BST Hyde Park

Mon 13 / Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena

Wed 15 / Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena

Fri 17 / Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

Sun 19 / Paris, France, Lollapalooza Paris

Wed 22 / Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

Do 23 / Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Ziggo Dome