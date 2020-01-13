Pearl Jam Announces Tour Dates for North America, New Album ‘Gigaton’

January 13 (UPI) – Pearl Jam announced a North America tour on Monday to support a new album titled Gigaton,

Gigaton will be released on March 27 and contains the single “Dance of the Clairvoyants”.

The new album is Pearl Jam’s first since 2013 lightning,

Pearl Jam started teasing the project by uploading an interactive poster to cities around the world on Twitter. The cover art of the album of a melting ice cliff appeared in the different cities.

The band will tour North America from March 18 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to support the album. Pearl Jam will then appear in Europe and the UK from June.

Fans can sign up for TicketMaster’s Verified Fan Program through Wednesday to take part in the Verified Fans pre-sale, which begins on January 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Here is the full list of dates for Pearl Jam’s 2020 North America tour

March 18 – Toronto, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena

March 20 – Ottawa, Canada, at the Canadian Tire Center

March 22 – Quebec City, Canada, at the Videotron Center

March 24 – Hamilton, Canada, at the FirstOntario Center

March 28 – Baltimore, Md., At the Royal Farms Arena

March 30 – New York, NY, at Madison Square Garden

April 2 – Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena

April 4 – St. Louis, Missouri, at the Enterprise Center

April 6 – Oklahoma City, Okla., At the Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 9 – Denver, Colorado, at the Pepsi Center

April 11 – Phoenix, Arizona, at the Gila River Arena

April 13 – San Diego, California, at the Viejas Arena

April 15 – Los Angeles, California on the forum

April 16 – Los Angeles, California on the forum

April 18 – Oakland, California, at the Oakland Arena

April 19 – Oakland, California, at the Oakland Arena