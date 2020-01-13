Pearl Jam Announces Tour Dates for North America, New Album ‘Gigaton’

January 13 (UPI) – Pearl Jam announced a North America tour on Monday to support a new album titled Gigaton,
Gigaton will be released on March 27 and contains the single “Dance of the Clairvoyants”.
The new album is Pearl Jam’s first since 2013 lightning,
Pearl Jam started teasing the project by uploading an interactive poster to cities around the world on Twitter. The cover art of the album of a melting ice cliff appeared in the different cities.
The band will tour North America from March 18 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to support the album. Pearl Jam will then appear in Europe and the UK from June.
Fans can sign up for TicketMaster’s Verified Fan Program through Wednesday to take part in the Verified Fans pre-sale, which begins on January 23 at 10 a.m. local time.
Here is the full list of dates for Pearl Jam’s 2020 North America tour
March 18 – Toronto, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena
March 20 – Ottawa, Canada, at the Canadian Tire Center
March 22 – Quebec City, Canada, at the Videotron Center
March 24 – Hamilton, Canada, at the FirstOntario Center
March 28 – Baltimore, Md., At the Royal Farms Arena
March 30 – New York, NY, at Madison Square Garden
April 2 – Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena
April 4 – St. Louis, Missouri, at the Enterprise Center
April 6 – Oklahoma City, Okla., At the Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 9 – Denver, Colorado, at the Pepsi Center
April 11 – Phoenix, Arizona, at the Gila River Arena
April 13 – San Diego, California, at the Viejas Arena
April 15 – Los Angeles, California on the forum
April 16 – Los Angeles, California on the forum
April 18 – Oakland, California, at the Oakland Arena
April 19 – Oakland, California, at the Oakland Arena